Weekly Calendar: June 1 to 10, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Registration begins, for Mashomack Preserve’s Summer Children’s Educational Program for grades 3 through 7. Programs run mornings from July 10 to 14 or August 14 to 18. Registration opens at 9 a.m. at (631) 749-4219.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert, music from the Age of Enlightenment performed by young artists in Perlman Music Program’s 2017 Chamber Music Workshop. 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free, reception follows. To reserve seats call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Tag sale, to benefit Our Lady of the Isle Church. 8:30 a.m., Shelter Island American Legion Hall. All proceeds will benefit the church. To donate, call Shirley Ferrer at (631) 749-1125 (no clothes or books please). For information, call (631) 749-0001.

Spring craft and gift fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. All new items. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks available. Rain or shine. (631) 749-0770.

Opera classics & Broadway favorites, a concert by baritone Dominic Inferrera. 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post-concert reception. Sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music. Free. Donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Season’s last meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Noon, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Joanne Sherman talks about her travel experiences. Materials will be available for participation in a craft activity. Bring a dish to share and your own beverage. All are welcome. Monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry appreciated.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Paint night, to benefit the Shelter Island class of 2018. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Center firehouse (rear entrance). $30 high school students, $40 for adults includes appetizers, soft drinks and all painting supplies. No experience is necessary. Reserve at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

Chamber music masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

“The Examined Life,” a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 1 p.m., library. Contact Jocelyn Ozolins to register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

“Women of the Manor,” a photography exhibition and reception. 6 to 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Manor House. $65/$75. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

First Saturday CSA pick up, 9 to 11 a.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Fifth annual car show, sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Burns Road. Antique and classic cars and trucks, vintage firetrucks. Food and beverages will be sold. $10. Children under 6 free. Raindate June 11. For details shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or (631) 749-0025.

Landscape painting class, for adults. Taught by Cheryl Frey Richards. 11 a.m., library. $10. Register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

27th annual library “Book and Author Luncheon,” a conversation with Jules Feiffer led by Robert Lipsyte. Noon, Pridwin Hotel. $75. Purchase tickets at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Guided tours of “Women of the Manor,” a photography exhibition. Noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Tickets $25. Reserve at sylvestermanor.org.

Formal installation ceremony of Father Charles F. McCarron as Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. 1 p.m. Reception follows. Reserve at (631) 749-0770 or [email protected]

“George Blados Day,” Shelter Island Country Club. 3 to 5 p.m. $40 includes beer, wine, and food. Prizes. (631) 749-0416.

Opening reception, for an exhibition of paintings by artist Olive Reich. 4 to 6 p.m., Griffing and Collins Real Estate, Grand Avenue.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 2: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 6: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 7: Deer & Tick committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Country Heat, dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Julia.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn. (631) 749-0025,

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Comments

comments