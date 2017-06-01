What’s Happening: June 1, 2017

OLIVE REICH’S WORK ON VIEW

The artwork of Island artist Olive Reich will be featured in an exhibition at Griffing and Collins Real Estate in Shelter Island Heights. She is known for her beautiful watercolors of flowers and sailboats and both will be on display in the show, which opens with a reception on Saturday, June 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Pictured above, a watercolor painting of peonies by Ms. Reich.

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT

On Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., the PMP Chamber Music Workshop begins with a concert at Clark Arts Center. Free and open to the public, the event features the young artists performing a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment with works by Beethoven, Boccherini, Haydn and Mozart. Guests should arrive 15 minutes early. Seats cannot be guaranteed after the concert begins. To reserve seats in advance or purchase tickets for other events, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected] For more information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SAVE THE DATE FOR PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s annual Porch Party is Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle.

For details visit shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

TAG SALE AT OLI

Our Lady of the Isle’s Benefit Tag Sale is this Saturday, June 3 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion. Call Shirley Ferrar at (631) 749-1125 if you would like to donate (no clothes or books please). Items may be dropped items off at the Legion. All proceeds will benefit the church. For more information, call (631) 749-0001.

GEORGE BLADOS DAY

On Saturday, June 10 from 3 to 5 p.m., the Shelter Island Country Club hosts “George Blados Day,” a celebration to thank the club’s longtime greenskeeper and all around do-everything guy, for his dedication. Tickets are $40 including beer, wine, soft drinks and finger food. There will also be raffle prizes and live auction. All are welcome to come to Goat Hill for a fun-filled afternoon.

SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT SALE

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church holds a vendor Spring Craft and Gift Sale Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and out (rain or shine). All items are new including Lularoe clothing, handmade yarn, Lady Bowditch Naturals, Lila Rose Hair Accessories. No yard sale items. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be sold by the church. For information, call St. Mary’s Office at (631) 749-0770.

THE GATEHOUSE IS OPEN

Located on Manwaring Road at Route 114, the Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor offers a wide selection of items for the home and garden, many of which are made by local artisans and are unique to Sylvester Manor. Back by popular demand are Gabi’s Organic Seasonal Pies, including rhubarb crumb and lemon sponge.

In June, the Gatehouse is open Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 16, it will be open seven days a week. The shop also functions as a Sylvester Manor visitor center.

CELEBRATION OF NEW MINISTRY

On Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m., the Shelter Island community is invited by Bishop Lawrence Provenzano and the Vestry and people of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Shelter Island to join them for the formal installation of Charles F. McCarron as Rector of the church.

A festive repast will follow. To reseve, call (631) 749-0770 or email [email protected]

OPERA AND BROADWAY FAVES

The Shelter Island Friends of Music will present “Opera Classics & Broadway Favorites” by baritone Dominic Inferrera on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

A meet-the-artist reception follows. Free, but donations are appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

SUMMER AT MASHOMACK

On Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m., registration begins for Mashomack Preserve’s Summer Children’s Environmental Education Program. The program is for ages 8 to 12 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon from July 10 to 14 and August 14 to 18. Spaces fill very quickly so register at (631) 749-4219.

GET ARTY

The Shelter Island class of 2018 hosts a paint night on Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center firehouse (rear entrance). The cost is $30 for high school students, $40 for adults and includes appetizers, soft drinks and all painting supplies. No experience is necessary. To reserve email [email protected] or call (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

WOMEN OF THE MANOR

For over three centuries, the women of Sylvester Manor have been portrayed in paintings and photographs. “Women of the Manor,” is a first in-house exhibition drawing from collections in the Manor house and it shares images and stories of female Sylvester descendants, enslaved and free, who lived and worked in the house and on the grounds. The opening reception is Friday, June 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 online ($75 at the door).

On Saturday, June 10 from noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor will offer guided public tours of the exhibition. Tickets are $25. Online reservations recommended.

Among Sylvester Manor’s collection are examples of paintings done by leading portraitists, including a full length portrait from 1884 of Cornelia Horsford by G.P.A. Healy. The collection of photographs spans the history of photography from Daguerreotypes to Polaroids. Included are examples of early color photography in the late 19th Century as well as a Daguerreotype of Mary Gardiner Horsford taken in 1841 in the first Daguerreotype studio in Albany owned by her future husband Professor Eben Horsford. These images of generations of women, along with letters, poems, and ephemera, illustrate their lives and their enduring connection to Sylvester Manor, its house and landscapes.

For more information, call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

FIFTH ANNUAL CAR SHOW

Do you love old cars? If so, you’re in luck. The Shelter Island Historical Society’s fifth annual Car Show is coming right up and this year will be bigger and better than ever. The date is Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the location is 38 Burns Road at the corner of North Cartwright. Antique and classic cars and trucks, as well as vintage firetrucks, will be exhibited for a day of fun and camaraderie. Food and beverages will be for sale on-site.

Funds raised by the event will help support the Shelter Island Historical Society’s educational programs and activities.

Admission is $10. Children under 6 are free. Raindate for the show is Sunday, June 11.

If you’d like to to register a vehicle, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or call (631) 749-0025 and speak with Alexandra to give registration and credit card information. For inquiries or to sponsor this event, email [email protected]

38TH ANNUAL 10K/5K

Register now for the 38th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. After the race, head to Island Boat Yard for the annual Runners Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring food trucks, beer and wine, dancing with DJ Twilo, kids fun area with bounce houses, games and crafts, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and more. Annual Runners Festival entry is free to all runners and is open to the public with $10 admission; children 14 and under are free.

To learn more about the Shelter Island 10K/5K Walk/Run, visit shelterislandrun.com.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will field a team for the 10K. All invited to join us for the race or volunteer to staff the water table across from the Windmill Field. To sign-up, email [email protected] or call (631) 749-0626.

SIXTH ANNUAL FARM TO TABLE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 6th annual Farm to Table Dinner is Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your table soon! Tickets for this highly anticipated celebration of food, fun, music, and friendship to benefit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm are sure to sell out quickly.

This year, Sylvester Manor we will be welcoming back Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering for a phenomenal culinary experience featuring Sylvester Manor’s meats and farm produce, and will celebrate with authentic music sure to have the whole crowd on their feet. A magical night of fun, food, local wines, spirits, dancing and more! Proceeds from our Farm to Table Dinner directly support our mission to invite new thought about the importance of food, culture and place in our daily lives, through our Annual Fund.

Tickets start at $500.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Space is still available for a summer of discovery for Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. The programs runs from July 3 to August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

At this time, Little Sprouts is almost completely filled (names are being taken for a wait list.) There is still availability for Young Farmers. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

Across the Moat

WAITER RACES

The 6th Annual North Fork Waiter Race hosted by The Market in Greenport will be held on June 3 to benefit Eastern Long Island Hospital. Waiters and spectators are welcome. Entrants balance a beverage-filled stemmed wine glass on a serving tray and race to the finish line without spilling it. Race begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meet at the Opportunity Shop. Entry fee is $50 with prizes for top three finishers. For more information, contact The Market, (631) 477-8803.

VIRTUAL BEACH WALK

Naturalist John Holzapfel will lead a “Virtual North Fork Beach Walk” for the North Fork Audubon Society on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane. This multi-pictorial PowerPoint presentation will include the natural history, the local North Fork history and the environmental interactions involving several different species such as scallops, oysters, gulls and horseshoe crabs, the traces and impressions of which can be observed and found on the shores of any North Fork beaches.

Mr. Holzapfel has an undergraduate degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in Marine Science and taught high school science for 37 years and junior college science for 15 years. He served on two occasions as a Southold Town Trustee and also served as a member of Cornell Cooperative’s marine advisory board. When he retired from teaching he began a shellfish company and after 10 years retired from the shellfish business. Over the past three years he has been giving monthly talks on nature at Peconic Landing in Greenport. All are welcome. For information call (516) 526-9095 or [email protected]

Comments

comments