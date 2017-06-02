Jules Feiffer musical at Bay Street

Bay Street Theater’s production of “The Man in the Ceiling,” a world premiere musical with book by Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton, will run May 30 to June 25. The production stars Jonah Broscow as Jimmy Jibbett, Andrew Lippa (who also composed the music and lyrics for the show) as Uncle Lester, Erin Kommor as Lisi, Brett Gray as Charlie Beemer, Danny Binstock as Father and Nicole Parker as Mother.

“The Man in the Ceiling” is about Jimmy Jibbett, a boy cartoonist whose parents are less than supportive of his passion. Jimmy’s only true support becomes the comic characters he invents until, one day, he discovers way up on the ceiling, something new and surprising that will change the whole family.

Single tickets for “The Man in the Ceiling” are now available by calling the box office at (631) 725-9500 or online at baystreet.org. Bay Street Theater is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

