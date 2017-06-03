What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected]

The photo below is a sign at Klenawicus Field, which was unveiled in August 2014.

The sign, with it’s iconic bi-plane, was an effort by the Shelter Island Historical Society in conjunction with the Shelter Island Pilot’s Association to create a marker of historical events that have occurred at the airstrip.

Tom Speeches has a personal connection to the place, writing to us that, “Frank Klenawicus and my dad, Paul, built and flew their planes in and out on that grass airstrip for many, many happy years.”

