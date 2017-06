Are you holding a Power Ball ticket from May 6 that is worth $50,000?

Someone bought that ticket at Elli’s Country Store on Shelter Island and it came up a winner, but no one has stepped forward to claim the prize.

Store owner Amanda Ellioff has posted an appeal on the Facebook page for her business inviting people to “Come play Lotto with us” and reminding that one lucky someone to check his/her ticket and come in and claim their prize.



So far, no response.

[email protected]

Comments

comments