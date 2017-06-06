Giveaway: Live at The Vineyards VIP Table



Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” giveaway.

We’re giving away a VIP table for six people at the “Live at The Vineyards” event at The Vineyards, located on Main Road in Aquebogue. The package features one glass of wine per person and one charcuterie plate for the table. The winner has their choice of which date they would like to redeem the giveaway.

Live at The Vineyards occurs Wednesday nights in June and July starting at 6 p.m. and features live and DJ music, snacks, wine and cocktails. Check their Facebook page here for dates and music lineup.

This giveaway is valued at $100.

