Shelter Island town fire marshal named

The Town Board voted unanimously on June 2 to appoint Arthur P. Bloom the first official fire marshal in Shelter Island’s history.

Mr. Bloom will report directly to Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Mr. Dougherty said Monday. He will be a part-time employee of the town, whose work cannot exceed 10 hours per week at the rate of $25 per hour.

The duties of the fire marshal are to enforce state, county and local laws pertaining to fire protection and prevention. The new marshal will be tasked to inspect and enforce the code for commercial and government buildings only, not privately held property.

Mr. Bloom is certified as a New York State Code Enforcement Officer and is a member of the Suffolk County Fire & Rescue Commission, representing the Town of Shelter Island.

“Artie is highly qualified,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Although there was no advertising for the position and there were no other candidates for fire marshal, this was not a quick decision, the supervisor said.

“We canvassed the community informally through the Fire Department and the Town Clerk and other sources and there were few if any people certified,” Mr. Dougherty added.

He had “deliberated” with ex-Fire Department Chief Greg Sulahian and Building Inspector Reed Karen, Mr. Dougherty said, “meeting on this issue for months, seeing the emerging need as Shelter Island continues to grow.”

The timing of the appointment “is good because the high season is upon us,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Comments

comments