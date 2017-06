Shelter Island will see brightening skies today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), a relief from days of rain and chilly temperatures.

Wednesday will start off cloudy, but then the sun will break through and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, according to the NWS. Winds from the north between 5 and 10 mph will become light and variable this afternoon.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 51 and winds from the south at about 5 mph.

