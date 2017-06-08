Weekly Calendar: June 8 — June 17, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Mashomack Book-in-the-Woods, a half mile walk and story as you go. “Crab Moon” by Ruth Horowitz on view in June. Mashomack Preserve.

Paint Night, to benefit the Shelter Island class of 2018. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Center firehouse (rear entrance). $30 high school students, $40 for adults includes appetizers, soft drinks and all painting supplies. No experience necessary. Reserve at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

Chamber Music Masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 1 p.m., library. Contact Jocelyn Ozolns to register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

“Women of the Manor,” a photography exhibition and reception. 6 to 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Manor House. $65/$75. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

First Saturday CSA pick up, 9 to 11 a.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Fifth annual Car Show, sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Burns Road at the corner of North Cartwright. Antique and classic cars and trucks, vintage firetrucks. Food and beverages will be sold. $10. Children under 6 free. Raindate June 11. For details shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or (631) 749-0025.

Landscape Painting Class, for adults. Taught by Cheryl Frey Richards. 11 a.m., library. $10. Register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

27th Annual Shelter Island Library Book and Author Luncheon, a conversation with Jules Feiffer led by Robert Lipsyte. Noon, Pridwin Hotel. $75. Purchase tickets at library circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Formal installation ceremony, of Father Charles F. McCarron as Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 26 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island. 1 p.m. Reception follows. Reserve at (631) 749-0770 or [email protected]

Guided tours of “Women of the Manor,” a photography exhibition. Noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Tickets $25. Reserve at sylvestermanor.org.

Opening reception, for an exhibition of paintings by artist Olive Reich. 4 to 6 p.m., Griffing and Collins Real Estate, Grand Avenue.

Blue Trail truck tour, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Chamber Music Masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Shelter Island Book Club, “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, June greens, 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

First Wednesday CSA pick up, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Chamber Music Masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Masterclass, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Chamber Music Masterclass, “Celebration Concerts,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Twins! The Experience” with Gail Staal and Tal Schwartz, twin healers. 7 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Mashomack 10K walk, 9 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. Bring water and a snack. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Coffee and Coloring for Adults, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. 1 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Masterclass, “Celebration Concerts,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

38th annual Shelter Island 10K Run, plus 5k Run/Walk and fun run for kids, 5:30 p.m. Post-race beach party. Registration and details at shelterislandrun.com.

Annual Runners Festival, 7 to 10 p.m. Island Boat Yard. Food trucks, beer and wine, dancing, kids fun area, games, crafts, raffles, a silent auction and more. Free entry to all runners. $10 all others. Children 14 and under free. For details, shelterislandrun.com.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 12: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 12: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

June 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees Meeting, library, 7 p.m.

June 12: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

June 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

June 13: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

June 16: Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

June 17: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 9 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

