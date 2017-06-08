What’s Happening: June 8, 2017

TALKING WITH JULES FEIFFER

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, author and playwright (and Shelter Island resident) Jules Feiffer will be the special guest at the Shelter Island Library’s 27th annual Book & Author Luncheon on Saturday, June 10. Feiffer will take part in a conversation with Robert Lipsyte. The luncheon begins at noon at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $75. To register, stop by the library or call (631) 749-0042.

CELEBRATION OF A MINISTRY

On Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m., Bishop Lawrence Provenzano and the Vestry and congregation of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invite the Shelter Island community to join them for the formal installation of Charles F. McCarron as Rector of the church. A festive repast will follow. To reserve, call (631) 749-0770 or email [email protected]

SAVE DATE FOR PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle. For more information, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

FIFTH ANNUAL CAR SHOW

Do you love old cars? The Shelter Island Historical Society’s fifth annual Car Show is Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of North Cartwright and Burns Road. Antique and classic cars and trucks, as well as vintage firetrucks, will be on view for a day of fun and camaraderie. Food and beverages will be for sale on-site.

Funds raised by the event will help support the Shelter Island Historical Society’s educational programs and activities. Admission is $10. Children under 6 are free. Raindate is Sunday, June 11. To register a vehicle, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/annualcarshow or call Alexandra at (631) 749-0025.

GEORGE BLADOS DAY

On Saturday, June 10 from 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club hosts “George Blados Day.” The celebration is to thank Mr. Blados, the longtime greenskeeper and all around do-everything guy, for his dedication to the club. Tickets are $40, which includes beer, wine, soft drinks and finger food. There will be raffle prizes and a live auction. All are welcome.

THE GATEHOUSE IS OPEN

The Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor offers a wide selection of items for the home, hostess, and garden, many of which are made by local artisans and are unique to the shop.

Located on the corner of Manwaring Road and Route 114, the shop (across from the Manor’s white gates and next to White Oak Nursery) is open: Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 16, the shop, which also functions as a Sylvester Manor visitor center, will be open daily.

CAMP REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration for Quinipet’s Summer 2017 Day Camps and Community Sailing programs are in full swing. Day campers enjoy lunch, swim instruction, crafts, sports, nature exploration, games and adventure under the supervision of trained counselors and specialty area directors. The final open house for the season is Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Personal tours can also be scheduled. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430 for information.

GET ARTSY

The Shelter Island class of 2018 hosts a Paint Night on Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center firehouse (rear entrance). The cost is $30 for high school students, $40 for adults and includes appetizers, soft drinks and all painting supplies. At the end of the evening, take your artwork home. No experience is necessary. To reserve a spot email [email protected] or call (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

38TH ANNUAL 10K/5K

Register now for the 38th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. After the race, head to Island Boatyard for the annual Runners Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring food trucks, beer and wine, dancing with DJ Twilo, kids fun area with bounce houses, games and crafts, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and more. Festival entry is free to all runners and is open to the public with $10 admission; children 14 and under are free.

To learn more about the Shelter Island 10K/5K Walk/Run, visit shelterislandrun.com.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will field a team for the 10K. All are invited to join the race team or volunteer to staff the water table across from the Windmill Field. To sign-up, email [email protected] or call (631) 749-0626.

SIXTH ANNUAL FARM TO TABLE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 6th annual Farm to Table Dinner is Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your table soon! Tickets for this celebration of food, fun, music, and friendship start at $500 and benefit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information.

Across the Moat

VIRTUAL BEACH WALK

Naturalist John Holzapfel will lead a “Virtual North Fork Beach Walk” for the North Fork Audubon Society on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane.

This presentation will include the natural history, the local North Fork history and the environmental interactions involving species such as scallops, oysters, gulls and horseshoe crabs, the traces and impressions of which can be observed and found on the shores of any North Fork beaches. For details call (516) 526-9095 or [email protected]

Comments

comments