Island Bites: Mamma mia, that was easy!

Of all the things I tell people I’ve cooked, nothing evokes more of a reaction than pizza. Not soufflés. Not the temperamental hollandaise. Not even a delicate consommé of shellfish. Nope. It’s pizza. It’s become apparent to me that the thought of making pizza from scratch terrifies most home cooks. So I thought it would be a good time to set the record straight.

Sicilian pan pizza couldn’t be simpler to make! Forget the need for a brick oven that reaches Hades-like temperatures or a chemist’s degree in yeast behavior. And don’t run out and buy a pizza stone, which will surely end up in the Goody Pile at some point. All you need is an 11- by 16-inch sheet pan and some basic ingredients.

Making Sicilian pan pizza is especially fun for kids, who can take turns kneading and “punching” the dough. It’s also a great activity (i.e. distraction) on a rainy day. Choosing toppings is also fun. I’m going with pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and peppers for this version, but the possibilities are endless. And summertime is ideal given the selection of vegetables at local farm stands. You can also divide up the pizza using different toppings (another kid-favorite part of the preparation). Making the dough is a breeze, too. Just follow the procedure and let it all come together.

I like to serve this pizza with a huge caesar salad. And there’s your dinner, plain and simple. Don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected] with any questions about this recipe or cooking in general.

Bon appetit!

Sicilian Pan Pizza

Serves 5 to 6 | Cooking time: about 5 hours total (see Chef’s Note)

Dough

1 ½ cups warm water

1 package active dry yeast

Pinch sugar

5 cups all-purpose flour

½ tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil plus ½ tablespoon

Tomato sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup chopped onions

1 tablespoon (or more) chopped garlic

2 one-pound cans crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon basil

1 tablespoon oregano

Pinch sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 three-ounce can tomato paste

Garnish

½ pound shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup sliced peppers (red or green)

1 cup sliced onions

1 ½ cups sliced pepperoni

For the dough

Pour 1/3 cup of the warm water into a small bowl and add yeast and pinch sugar. Let rest for 5 minutes, stirring at the end. Place in a warm area of the kitchen (like an unlit oven) for 10 minutes or until the mixture bubbles and doubles in volume. Place 5 cups of flour and ½ tablespoon of salt in a large bowl, making a well in the middle. Pour yeast mixture into the middle along with the remaining water and 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil. Using a large spoon, gradually mix everything together until a ball forms. Remove to a floured surface and work dough thoroughly with the heel of your (clean) hand, pressing forward and backward. Continue until an elastic ball forms (about 10 minutes). Using your fingers or pastry brush, coat the sides of a large bowl with the remaining ½ tablespoon of oil and place the dough ball in it. Drape with a slightly damp kitchen towel and store in draft-free part of the kitchen for 1 ½ hours. Then punch it down and let it double in size. When that happens, punch it down again.

For the tomato sauce

Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat and cook garlic and onions until soft, about 10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients (including any liquid from the tomato cans) and partially cover the pan with a lid. Simmer over low heat for one hour.

To finish

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Take the dough and, with your fingers, spread it out evenly on the sheet pan so it covers the entire area. Drape again with the slightly damp kitchen towel and let the dough rise in the pan (20 minutes or so). When oven is at temperature and dough has risen, ladle the tomato sauce evenly over the dough and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, add cheese and toppings and return to oven to bake for another 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve hot.

Chef’s note: I suggest making the dough and then cleaning up your workspace while it rises. It will make the next steps much more enjoyable. You can also make the dough the night before, but be sure to place it in the refrigerator covered in the damp kitchen towel. The tomato sauce can also be made a few days in advance and kept in the refrigerator.

Comments

