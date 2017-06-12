While advising maintianing voluntary water conservation methods, the Water Advisory Committee has delivered good news.

Drought conditions that persisted throughout the state for many months finally was resolved for Shelter Island in May as expected.

The National Integrated Drought Information System had moved the date forward several times when drought conditions would end in this area, finally predicting a turn around by late April. Statistics show improvements were detected by then.

“The good size rains we had recently have pushed most wells up higher than the median value for the second month,” according to Greg Toner, who provided the information on behalf of the committee. The raw numbers are provided by the United States Geological Survey that conducts water quantity and quality testing for the town.

All wells remain equal to or above their median values for May with four at their highest May readings since data started to be tracked.

As for values that were unusually low for the Little Ram and Shorewood wells in April, “both appear to be measurement errors,” Mr. Toner said. Readings for both look normal for this time of year, he said.

Readings for the big four wells — Manhansett, Manwaring, Congdon and Goat Hill, all in the Center of the Island — showed below median levels until now, but are comfortably above their median levels with the May readings.

Advice about continuing to conserve water comes at the time when Island population begins to increase with weekenders and part-time residents returning, making for greater water usage.

[email protected]

Comments

comments