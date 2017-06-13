Giveaway: Lutron Caseta Wireless System from REVCO



Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” giveaway.

REVCO Lighting & Electrical Supply has been serving the Long Island trade and retail customer for 37 years. The company is built on customer service, integrity and a wide array of products. One of those products is Lutron and together, REVCO and Lutron are leaders in the smart home technology boom.

Win the perfect gift for Dad for this Father’s Day: a Lutron Caseta Wireless System starter kit. In this giveaway, the winner will receive a Lutron Caseta Wireless starter kit containing a Caseta dimmer, Smart Bridge and Pico remote, as well as an Echo Dot.

This giveaway is valued at $250.

Visit one of REVCO’s five locations in Southold, Southampton, East Hampton, Miller Place or Riverhead to learn more about making your home smarter or visit their website here.

