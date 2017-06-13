Seniors shine in accomplishments

Ten of 16 graduating seniors took one or more advanced placement or college level courses during their high school careers. The numbers tallied by guidance counselor Martha Tuthill were presented to the Board of Education Monday night by Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott.

Shelter Island seniors outdid national averages on both the SAT reading and writing and math tests with the local students averaging a core of 609 on the reading and writing test compared with the national average of 510. They averaged 557 on the math test compared with the national average of 510.

For those who opted for the ACT tests, an alternative to SATs and, for some students, tests they take in addition to the SATs.

Again, Shelter Island seniors beat the 20.8 national average. The local average was 22.25.

The class average at the end of their junior year was 89.3 and as they graduate this month, 11 will move on to four-year colleges; three to two year colleges; one to a certificate program; and one will be entering military service.

Seven of the graduates will receive Regents diplomas with four receiving Regents diplomas with advanced designation for taking two extra years of foreign language courses, two extra math courses and one extra science Regents exam.

Two are receiving Regents diplomas with advanced designation with honors with a mastery in math and science and two with a mastery in science. One student is receiving a Regents diploma with a career and technical endorsement.

Third grade teacher Elizabeth Eklund and science teacher Brittney Russo joined forces to give third graders an opportunity to be taught lessons by advanced placement environmental students. While the upper class members, Julia Labrozzi, Zoey Bolton and Olivia Yeaman acknowledged some challenges and hurdles their teachers helped them to surmount, the third graders, represented by Mae Brigham, agreed it was refreshing to be taught by the older students and called for similar experiences.

Director of Athletics, Physical Education and Health, Wellness and Personnel Todd Gulluscio presented T-shirts and certificates to four students who earned Suffolk County Physical Education ZONE awards. Winners were Noah Green, Sophie Clark, Matthew Strauss and Grace Olinkiewicz.

It was a gracious goodbye to Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik. Board of Education members wished Alfred Brigham Sr. who has served for six years before losing his bid to continue for another term.

His busy schedule as an off-Island science teacher and home responsibilities prohibited him from being able to attend as many meetings as he might have liked, but he said on election night in May he hoped to return to the board at a later date.

The district will be receiving $25,000 in “bullet” aid to education from Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), according to Mr. Skuggevik.

He also announced that additional Suffolk County Community College science classes are expected to be offered in the next school year.

At the suggestion of technology education teacher Christopher Conrardy, three high school students honored one of their own — Christian Goody, a member of the class of 2014 — who died last October in a Northampton car crash. The young men gave up lunch periods and study hall time to build the memorial bench that sits outside the school’s front entrance and bears a plaque in memory of Mr. Goody.

Students who study at off-Island schools or summer on the Island may now register for the East Hampton YMCA summer camp program. The program was previously open only to Shelter Island students, but there is room to accommodate additional students now and applications are available at the school or contact [email protected] or call him at 631-329-6884.

[email protected]

