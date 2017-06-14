It’s the course, of course; real headliner for the 10K is the Island

From the breathtaking views of the Island, to the chance to watch elite runners in action, the 38th annual running Saturday of the Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk is ticketed to be a memorable event.

The Island’s signature sporting event highlights a strong field of athletes, including runners who have competed on the world’s stage. While a select few run with the intent of winning and capturing prize money, the majority of the field will simply be pleased to cross the finish line at Fiske Field.

But for all the stars competing, the real attraction to the 10K is the course. Runner’s World Magazine recently named the 10K as one of the most beautiful in the country. Nearly half the race is spent on the waterfront.

The race begins at the traffic circle in the Center, and heads east on Route 114 to St. Mary’s Road.

Runners are greeted by ringing bells at St. Mary’s, though not before traversing two steep hills. The second mile proves no easier, as the road comes to a peak next to the flowing fields of Paard Hill horse farm before gradually descending back to sea level.

Unsuspecting runners will attack these hills with abandon, pushed forward by cheering crowds and the inevitable adrenaline rush that follows. But veteran of the 10K always caution novices that the hills just keep on coming.

The third mile takes runners up Manhanset Road to the edge of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and into the most scenic segment of the race. The shimmering waters of Peconic Bay greet runners once they turn onto Sylvester Road.

Perfectly manicured hedges funnel joggers down Shore Road, and after a short break, the hills resume.

After returning to Route 114 for a brief stretch, contenders follow Midway Road south before eventually finishing at Fiske Field.

One of the favorite parts of the course is leaving Route 114 and turning onto Midway and seeing the hundreds of flags marking “Joey’s Mile,” to honor and remember U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, killed in action in Afghanistan.

A 5K walk, as well as a children’s Fun Run provide even more athletes with an opportunity to participate.

Unlike the major road races, Shelter Island’s 10K has a relatively small field, with usually about 1,300 runners and walkers registering. The Boston Marathon accepts 30,000 entrants, while New York City’s race had over 50,000 finishers last year.

The scale of the Island’s race gives recreational runners an intimate view at world-class athletes.

And a chance to view the Island’s beauty on a summer afternoon.

