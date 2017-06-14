Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Satira, Vahdat

Joseph Satira

Joseph Satira of Middle Island, 75, passed away on June 1, 2017.

Joseph graduated from Shelter Island High School in1959. He was one of the many stars on the baseball and basketball teams that won a championship. Joseph was the beloved husband of Rosalie; cherished father of Christine White, Joseph Jr. and Michael; and adored grandfather of six.

Massoud Vahdat

Massoud Vahdat, physician, father, grandfather and friend, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2017. He was a spectacular 94 years young, his family said.

Born on February 16, 1923 in Tabriz, Azerbaijan, Iran, Massoud lived his life chasing possibility, his family said, and was never deterred by war, geography, opinion or circumstance.

He received his I.B. and medical degree from University of Istanbul and practiced fertility medicine in Paris before coming to New York in 1958 where he met and married Salma Besheer. Massoud became a United States citizen in 1964, and set out to achieve his American dream, practicing pediatric and adult medicine in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and raising four daughters.

Over the course of his nearly 60 years as a doctor in both private practice and the New York public health sector, he helped thousands of children and working families from all walks of life.

In 1971, Massoud brought his family to Shelter Island, where they have spent every summer since.

His fierce spirit and extraordinary example will be carried on by his wife, Salma, his daughters, Linda, Lisa, Jeanne Marie and Pamela, his sons-in-law and 10 grandchildren. His family said: “We’ll certainly do our best, Chief. We love you always.”

