Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Irena Rakauskiene, 60, of Shelter Island was arrested by an officer conducting school crossing duty around 3 p.m. June 12 for driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The officer noticed a hood latch open on her vehicle and then detected a smell of alcohol on her breath, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg. She was released from Shelter Island police headquarters and directed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENT

Jayme E. Clark of Shelter Island was headed south on North Ferry Road near St. Mary’s Road when the left front tire fell off her car, causing her to lose steering. The car stopped along the shoulder. There were no injuries and damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Steven J. Barmakian of Westfield, New Jersey was ticketed on North Ferry Road on June 7 for driving without a seat belt.

Erick L. Diaz Medina of Riverhead was ticketed on New York Avenue on June 8 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone and for being an unlicensed driver.

On June 11 on West Neck Road the following were ticketed: Syam D. Patel of Lindenhurst for making an improper or unsafe turn without signalling; Rohan A. Oza of New York for failure to stop at a stop sign and for speed not reasonable and prudent; and Fotios Lambrinos of New York City for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Addamme Angelo M. Hippos of Flushing was ticketed on June 12 for operating an unregistered motorcycle.

At sea, Gregory W. Simons of New York City was stopped on June 11 off Silver Beach by a bay constable for allowing children to hang over the bow and was ticketed by a bay constable for failure to carry a sound-producing device.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 6 police officers: notified PSEG of a blown transformer; provided transport for an Island resident; checked into a call about a possible intruder spotted on a remote home video surveillance system (it was a worker); assisted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office in seizing a vehicle related to a DWI; and responded to a complaint from a Dering Harbor resident of possible harassment and another about dirt bikes on Menantic Road.

Students in the 7th grade got D.A.R.E. lesson number 10 on June 7, and later an officer tracked down a missing person.

On June 8, police officers looked into a report of a suspicious person in the Center; photographed an individual for the sex offender registry; responded to a burglary alarm at a South Ferry Hills home set off by a worker; and checked an alarm reported at a Center building.

There was a false fire alarm in the Center on June 9. Also, a caretaker reported installing a speed bump along a private drive; someone lost a wallet; and a loose dog in the Heights ran off when an officer tried to catch it.

The Highway Department removed an overhanging limb from Menantic Road on June 10 and later a couch dumped along a Ram Island road. Bay constables removed a small sailboat that washed up on a Westmoreland beach and retrieved floating debris. Officers responded to a dispute, domestic in nature; advised drivers to move cars parked at a blind corner; got a noise complaint from Hay Beach that turned out to be coming from Greenport and another regarding loud music at a Center location shortly after 11 p.m.

There was no sign of criminal activity early June 11 in the Heights when an officer spotted an open door on an unoccupied parked vehicle. Later a dog that escaped its enclosure was rounded up; an intoxicated person was escorted home; there was a report of a verbal altercation and someone found a standup paddleboard.

A Silver Beach resident turned down the music right away when a neighbor complained early on June 12; there was a false burglary alarm in Dering Harbor; the owner of a dog left to bark all day was warned that future nuisance could lead to a ticket; two dogs were at large in the Center; and parties to a dispute in West Neck over what can be planted on a right of way were told the matter was civil, not criminal in nature.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 7 and June 12.

