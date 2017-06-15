What’s Happening: June 15, 2017

38TH ANNUAL 10K/5K

The 38th annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk is Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. After the race, head to Island Boat Yard for the annual Runners Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring food trucks, beer and wine, dancing with DJ Twilo, kids fun area with bounce houses, games and crafts, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and more. Festival entry is free to all runners and is open to the public with $10 admission; children 14 and under are free.

To learn more about the Shelter Island 10K/5K Walk/Run, visit shelterislandrun.com.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will field a team for the 10K. All are invited to join the race team or volunteer to staff the water table across from the Windmill Field. To sign up, email [email protected] or call (631) 749-0626.

CHAMBER WORKSHOP CELEBRATION

This weekend, Perlman Music Program offers a “Chamber Music Workshop Celebration” with concerts on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center. Young musicians will perform magnificent works by Bartok, Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Schoenberg, Shostakovich and Smetana to close out this year’s Chamber Music Workshop. The concerts are free, but space is limited and reservations are required. Email [email protected] to request the concert of your choice. PMP suggests arriving 15 minutes early, and cannot guarantee seats after the event begins. Virtuoso Society members may also email [email protected] for priority seating. (Please note: the annual Shelter Island 10K Run begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Be prepared for traffic diversions at race time.)

Next Week

SIXTH ANNUAL FARM TO TABLE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 6th annual Farm to Table Dinner is Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your table soon! Tickets for this celebration of food, fun, music, and friendship start at $500 and benefit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information.

Coming Up

RECOVERING LOOTED NAZI ART

Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in recovery of art looted by the Nazis, will be the next guest speaker at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues program on June 30. Mr. Dowd’s talk begins at 7 p.m. and he will share details about how looted art bankrolled the Nazi war machine and about legal efforts to return art to the rightful owners, despite opposition from some of the world’s most prominent museums and art collectors.

SAVE DATE FOR PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle. For more information, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

LIVING WITH HISTORY

This year’s house tour sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society will be based on the theme “Living with History/Making Choices.” The tour is Saturday, August 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. and the five houses on view represent “choices” ranging from incremental change, to a totally re-envisioning of both house and property, to rebuilding the old as new.

The tour begins at the Historical Society’s Havens Barn where visitors will receive a map and brochure. The homes can be visited in any order and light refreshments will be served. The tour is not wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or at Havens Barn on the day of the event. For more information, call (631) 749-0025 or email [email protected]

Ongoing

THE GATEHOUSE IS OPEN

Located across from the Manor’s white gates and next to White Oak Nursery, the Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor offers a wide selection of items for the home, hostess, and garden, many of which are made by local artisans and are unique to Sylvester Manor.

In June, the Gatehouse hours are Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 16, the shop, which also functions as a Sylvester Manor visitor center, will be open daily.

CAMP REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration for Quinipet’s Summer 2017 Day Camps and Community Sailing programs are in full swing. Day campers enjoy lunch, swim instruction, crafts, sports, nature exploration, games and adventure under the supervision of trained counselors and specialty area directors. The final open house for the season is Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Personal tours can also be scheduled. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430 for information.

Across the Moat

PLATE AUCTION TO BENEFIT THE RETREAT

Jacques Pepin, April Gornik, and Peter Dayton are among the artists creating hand painted ceramic plates to All Against Abuse, the annual gala supporting The Retreat’s domestic violence services.

Over the years, hundreds of famous and local participating artists created and donated one-of-a-kind plates which were sold to the highest bidder. The concept of artist painted plates began in 1996 and the event grew into something larger than an auction. It has become a celebration of The Retreat’s partnership with the community. In 2015, the gala was renamed All Against Abuse, to clarify all people are encouraged to get involved, not only artists.

This year, The Retreat is marking its 30th Anniversary with a very special All Against Abuse gala on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ross School Field House in Bridgehampton. There will be live music, salsa dancers, great food, Monte Carlo style gaming tables, celebrities, and incredible stories of survival. Plus, the artist plates of course!

Join The Retreat in celebrating 30 years of saving lives. Learn more, or purchase tickets at retreatgala.org or call (631) 329-4398.

