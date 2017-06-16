Students join Relay for Life, raise cancer program funds

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries, Relay is a team event where members take turns walking around a track or on a designated path throughout a single night. Each event is 12 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired, and for one night, neither do we.

The Shelter Island National Honor Society earned Bronze status by raising $2946.71 for the event, which took place June 2 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Jean Cochran Park in Peconic on the North Fork. Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support services, prevention and education information, and detection and treatment programs. After graduation, many of the Shelter Island students will continue to take part in Relay for Life events on college campuses across the country.

The Shelter Island team wore “Mrs. Gibbs Rocks” T-shirts in support of their beloved science teacher who has cancer.

