What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected]

Bells, bells, bells. On Shelter Island there’s no shortage of them, and last week’s mystery photo (below) is of one hiding in plain site.

Roger McKeon wrote to us asking if it was a bell at Camp Quinipet, and Gary Weems thought it was outside the American Legion Post.

Leave it to Tom Speeches to weigh in correctly: “It’s the original bell from Shelter Island High School [placed on school grounds facing Route 114 in 1976], my alma mater, class of 1977. Can it be?”

Apparently so, Tom.

