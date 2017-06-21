What’s Happening: June 22, 2017

ENDLESS SUMMER COCKTAIL

Sunset Beach Hotel will host an Endless Summer cocktail party on Friday, June 23 in support of the 60th annual Shelter Island Fireworks.

The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, music and raffles. Tickets are $75 in advance at shelterislandfireworks.com or $100 at the door. The annual fireworks show is 100 percent donor supported.

Donations may also be made directly to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc., PO Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or via the “donate” button on the group’s website.

This year’s fireworks show is Saturday, July 8 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach.

SUMMER SOLSTICE YARD SALE

The phrase “the longest day” has been embraced by those involved in the care and support of Alzheimer’s patients to describe the challenges they face when every day seems like the longest day. In their honor, a yard sale will be held at the Island’s Senior Center on Saturday, June 24 with proceeds benefitting the Alzheimer’s Disease and Resource Center located in Southampton and Bay Shore. Gently used items may be donated for the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the center until Friday, June 23. Rain or shine, the event will be held at the center which is behind the Medical Arts building. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon and features cookies and lemonade served by the center’s “Fun Friends,” a group of children aged 4 to 10 who join the seniors for intergenerational activities.

PICNIC MEETING

The Harborview Acres Property Association will hold its annual picnic/meeting on Sunday, June 25 at noon at the cove. Please bring a chair, a dish or dessert to share, and a beverage for yourself. In case of rain, please meet at 13 Terry Drive.

SAFE BOATING COURSES

Summer is here! Are you ready for a safe and fun boating season this boating season? Come earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate by attending two, four-hour evening sessions this summer. The Shelter Island Police Department is offering sessions of the Safe Boating Class at the ambulance barn, 12 Manwaring Road. The first session is scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and 28 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with short breaks so you can stretch and have the snacks you bring to class. Class instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 New York State certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older.

Two more sessions of the class will be offered at the same time and location in July and August, with specific dates to be determined.

State law now requires that anyone born after May 1, 1996 must have a Safe Boaters Certificate to operate a power boat. All jet ski operators, 14 and older, must have one. (That part of the law has not changed).

Make it a family affair or bring a buddy. Minimum age to enroll is 10. Class size is limited. Reserve your space by calling the Shelter Island Police Department (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. For additional information, contact Peter Vielbig, instructor, at (609) 306-1114.

Next Week

RECOVERING LOOTED NAZI ART

Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in recovery of art looted by the Nazis, will be the next guest speaker at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues series on June 30. Mr. Dowd’s talk begins at 7 p.m. and he will share details about how looted art bankrolled the Nazi war machine and about legal efforts to return art to the rightful owners, despite opposition from some of the world’s most prominent museums and art collectors.

Coming Up

CHARITY COCKTAIL RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance will host a charity cocktail reception on Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dering Harbor home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road. Tickets are $75 per person and all proceeds benefit fighting Chance, the Sag Harbor-based cancer resource center for the East End. For more information call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

IT’S A PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle. For more information, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

LIVING WITH HISTORY

This year’s house tour sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society will be based on the theme “Living with History/Making Choices.”

The tour is Saturday, August 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. and the five houses on view represent “choices” ranging from incremental change, to a totally re-envisioning of both house and property, to re-building the old as new.

The tour begins at the Historical Society’s Havens Barn where visitors will receive a map and brochure. The homes can be visited in any order and light refreshments will be served. The tour is not wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or at Havens Barn on the day of the event. For more information, call (631) 749-0025 or email [email protected]

Ongoing

THE GATEHOUSE IS OPEN

Located on the corner of Manwaring Road and Route 114, the Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor offers a wide selection of items for the home, hostess, and garden, many of which are made by local artisans and are unique to Sylvester Manor.

In June, the Gatehouse hours are Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 16, the shop, which also functions as a Sylvester Manor visitor center, will be open daily.

CAMP REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration for Quinipet’s Summer 2017 Day Camps and Community Sailing programs are in full swing.

Day campers enjoy lunch, swim instruction, crafts, sports, nature exploration, games and adventure under the supervision of trained counselors and specialty area directors.

The final open house for the season is Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Personal tours can also be scheduled. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430 for information.

Across the Moat

SWIM FOR A GOOD CAUSE

On Saturday, July 8 at 6 a.m., Sag Harbor-based Fighting Chance will host “We Swim For You” a fundraising swim to raise money for cancer patients and their families on the East End this summer.

The event will be held at Long Beach in Sag Harbor and swimmers of all ages are welcome. Choose a halfmile, full-mile or two-mile swim. The entry fee is $75 ($50 for children under 12). The swim is supported by local organizations and all proceeds are donated to Fighting Chance, a cancer resource center on the East End.

For more information or to start a team, call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

ART AND COCKTAILS

Celebrate summer and the last chance to see the mixed-media exhibition “Maxine’s World,” a solo mixed-media show by artist Maxine Townsend-Broderick, during a fundraising Caribbean Cocktail Party at the Eastville Heritage House at 139 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor.

The party will be held Monday, July 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. and tickets are $30, available online at eastvillehistorical.org, by mailing a check to ECHS, PO Box 2036, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, or at the door.

The benefit will feature the Hertiage House’s signature Caribbean rum punch, wine, tasty island hors d’oeuvres, and even Pina Colada ice cream.

“We invite the public to come celebrate the start of the summer season in Caribbean style and enjoy a last chance to see the wonderful work of Maxine Townsend-Broderick,” said Eastville Community Historical Society Board President Audrey Gaines.

CATCH-A-STAR

LITERARY LUNCHEON

Writer Lauren Grant will be the guest speaker at the annual Catch-A-Star Literary Luncheon on Thursday, July 20, at noon, at Porto Bello Restaurant, 1410 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport.

Catch-A-Star is sponsored by the Daughters of Israel group of Congregation Tifereth Israel synagogue in Greenport. Ms. Grant will talk about her debut novel,” The End is the Beginning,” a story of love challenged by alcoholism and co-dependency.

Ms. Grant, a North Fork resident, was a radio and television producer/director for NBC, where she won an Emmy for coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The former program and events manager at the Cutchogue Library, Ms. Grant is on the board of directors for the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund, Inc.

Advance reservations are suggested. Tickets at $40 and include lunch and program, raffle prizes, gift bag, and camaraderie. For reservations and more information, call the synagogue at (631) 477-0232.

