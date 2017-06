Western Bascome, who has lived on Shelter Island all of his life, celebrated his 50th birthday on May 23, 2017. A group of local friends gathered at the Center Fire House to surprise Western a few Saturdays ago. Western has been an avid volunteer for several important community groups as an honorary fireman and Lions Club member. Members of both organizations and others in the community enjoyed an afternoon barbeque, ice-cream cake, and wished Western another 50 years.

