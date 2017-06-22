Shelter Island Police report

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Peter L. Koszalka, 45, of Southampton, was arrested June 15 and charged with assault in the third degree after an alleged domestic dispute with his brother, who sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Greenport, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg. Mr. Koszalka was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who released him on his own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Angel R. Zambrano of Long Beach was ticketed on New York Avenue on June 13 for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Ticketed on June 17 were: Sergio Andres Carouso of Astoria on New York Avenue for failure to comply with the road’s posted weight restriction; Raymond A. Nicosia of Flushing in Dering Harbor for having insufficient personal floatation devices aboard; and Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island for allowing a dog to run loose along North Ferry Road. She was ticketed the next day for letting dogs bark continuously.

Others ticketed on June 18 were: Dyllan E. Khawam of Savannah on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone; Luis A. Hernandez Perez of Greenport on New York Avenue for speeding 39 in a 25-mph zone and being an unlicensed operator; and Olen T. Tatham of Canton, North Carolina on West Neck Road for making an improper or unsafe turn without signalling.

David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island was ticketed June 19 for letting two dogs run at large; they reportedly attacked a neighbor’s chickens.

Police also issued 21 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENT

Dana J. Hallman of Shelter Island reported that while riding a moped early June 19, she slipped and struck the curb on North Ferry Road near the Center Post Office, sustaining injuries that required transport by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital. There was minor damage to the moped.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 14 a caller reported an unauthorized charge on her credit card; another found a small dog in the Cartwright area — an officer returned it to its owner with a warning. Later, a Center caller complainedabout multiple youths in a car causing a disturbance, but the responding officer was unable to find the car.

A youngster in the Heights who made an accidental 911 call on June 16 wasn’t the only one causing false alarms; the Shelter Island Fire Department showed up at a South Ferry residence after the homeowner “tested” the alarm not realizing it was live. Other false alarms last week came from homes on Ram Island and in South Ferry Hills.

Officers were busy Saturday coordinating traffic for the annual 10k/5k Run/Walk. Officers told callers complaining about noise from the post-race party at the Island Boatyard the charitable fundraiser was exempt from the noise ordinance and would end by midnight.

Also that day, a power surge triggered an automated alarm sending the SIFD to a house in the Heights; a cable line came down; and a sick raccoon in Harbor View ran off when an officer approached it.

On June 19 a caller reported a possible Craigslist scam, and the Highway Department removed a downed tree from a Center roadway and later a large limb from another roadway.

Also last week officers: disposed of a dead opossum; returned a lost license plate to its owner; issued traffic warnings to several drivers; heard a complaint about trees being cut down without permission; set free a newborn deer trapped amid dense bamboo; and disposed of a fawn that was struck and killed by a car. An injured fawn ran off before the animal control officer could assess its condition.

Bay constables also relocated a conch pot and buoy from an area of high traffic; tightened lines when a pulley system allowed a boat to drift into a mooring area; and notified the state DEC about possible brown tide conditions in West Neck Bay.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported other aided cases ELIH on June 14, 16 and 17, and attended to an emergency call on June 16.

