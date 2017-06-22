Weekly Calendar: June 22 — July 1, 2017

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Endless Summer cocktail party, in support of the 60th annual Shelter Island Fireworks. 6 to 9 p.m., Sunset Beach. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres, music and raffles. $75 in advance, $100 at the door. Details at shelterislandfireworks.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Yard sale, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Disease and Resource Center in Southampton and Bay Shore. 8:30 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island Senior Center behind the Medical Arts Building on Route 114. Rain or shine. Lemonade and cookies served by the center’s “Fun Friends,” children aged 4 to 10.

Book Sale Room, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” facilitated by Becky Cole. New members welcome. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Open House, for summer camp. 1 to 4 p.m., Camp Quinipet. Personal tours also available. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430.

6th annual Farm to Table benefit dinner, on the grounds of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. $500 and up. To reserve, contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected]

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Birding by Ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Bring binoculars. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Annual picnic/meeting, of the Harborview Acres Property Association. Noon at the cove. Bring a dish or dessert to share, a beverage for yourself and a chair. In case of rain, meet at 13 Terry Drive.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

History Book Club, “Agent ZigZag” by Ben McIntyre, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

New York State Safe Boating Class, offered by the Shelter Island Police Department. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Shelter Island ambulance barn (12 Manwaring Road). Class continues on June 28, same time. Bring snacks for breaks. Free. Reserve by calling the police department at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, contact instructor Peter Vielbig at (609) 306-1114.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Gardening to attract hummingbirds and butterflies, a presentation by Anne Trimble. 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Great Decisions, monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. “Conflict in the South China Seas.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

“Sun, Sand and Books,” summer reading program for adults begins. Runs through August 19. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Recovering Looted Nazi Art” with Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in the recovery of looted art. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Faculty Concert, 7:30 p.m., Performance Tent, Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Mashomack Book-in-the-Woods, a half mile walk and story as you go. “The Busy Tree” by Jennifer Ward on view in July. Mashomack Preserve.

Summer kayak trip, a paddle along tidal creeks. 9 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. $45 includes equipment. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Story Thyme, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor farm stand. Co-sponsored by the library. Saturdays in July and August. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 23: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

June 26: Board of Fire Commisioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

June 27: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 28: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle social club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun! Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

