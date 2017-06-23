Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

From the Board of Elections

To the Editor:

Having spoken and emailed approximately six times with the reporter who wrote the recent “Dering Harbor Village mayor sued trustee candidates” (June 8) story, I was surprised to read in that article: “Calls by the Reporter to the BOE commissioners, Anita S. Katz and Nicholas LaLota, were not returned.”

Government leaders like me recognize the value gained by voters when reporters have accessibility to us. The information, insight and quotes gathered by reporters of governmental officials allow voters to make more informed decisions at the voting booth. That is why, in an effort to promote transparency and accessibility, I routinely offer my cell phone number to reporters. And in this instance, I made myself available to your reporter for an after business hours 20-minute interview ahead of the story’s deadline.

The press rightfully holds the distinction of being the unofficial fourth branch of American government — providing another system of checks and balances and informing the public on important matters before the three branches of government. But that great power also comes with the responsibility to get the facts and sources right. And when the fourth branch fails to get it right, it is incumbent on the others to step in and publicly correct the record. I hope you will help me do so.

NICK LaLOTA

Commissioner, Suffolk County Board of Elections

Editor’s Note: The Reporter stands by its story as published.

Meeting the needs

To the Editor:

We would like to thank everyone who honored our fallen warriors by contributing to the continuing needs of our veterans this past Memorial Day. It was wonderful to see the many people who stood in the cold rain and wind on Memorial Day to honor those who have served.

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Mitchell Unit #281 have continued the tradition of distributing bright red poppies in exchange for a donation. The Flanders Field poppy is an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain.

This year, Unit #281 American Legion Auxiliary also made a limited number of “lawn poppies” that can be displayed so that we “never forget.” We thank those who contributed, help construct and distribute them, and we will have more lawn poppies next year.

We also appreciate the generous support for our annual “Bakeless Bake Sale.” Those proceeds help veterans and active military members who have served our country.

As a reminder, in the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The overturned soils of battle enabled the poppy seeds to be covered, allowing them to grow and forever serve as a reminder of the bloodshed of war. American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. We encourage everyone to wear the poppy proudly.

MARY DUDLEY, RITA GATES, PAM JACKSON, HEATHER REYLEK

American Legion Auxiliary officers

Captions, please

To the Editor:

We admit we’re older folks. We think Channel 22 is a wonderful thing to have. But not only is it impossible to tell who’s talking in Town Board meetings, it’s impossible to tell, no matter who is talking, what is being said. Turn it up, however loud!

At school board meetings, this problem is significantly reduced because of the availability of captioning. Why shouldn’t the Town Board have captioning, especially since the supervisor tells me everyone is working on a microphone? Why hasn’t the Town Board adopted captioning?

PHYLLIS GANGEL-JACOB

Shelter Island

