Union Chapel children’s service led by Bill Gordh

The annual children’s service, titled “The Wisdom of the Heart,” will take place at historic Union Chapel on Sunday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. Bill Gordh designed the service and will lead it, for the second year. People of all ages are encouraged to attend, with or without children. Prior to the service, at 9:45 a.m., children are invited to participate in a supervised craft activity related to the theme.

During the service, participants young and old will join together for stories, songs, poetry, scripture and prayer to experience and consider the power of “the heart” in our lives. Children will be actively involved in the program as readers and singers.

A central belief guiding this service is that families singing and listening to stories together mutually enrich one another’s understanding of the ideas and feelings shared.

Music will be performed by Mr. Gordh, including an original song written and composed specifically for this service, “The Wisdom of Your Heart.”

There is a substantial “fan club” on Shelter Island for Bill Gordh, with many having experienced his powerful storytelling and musicianship with their families during weekly chapel services at The Episcopal School in New York City. This has led to the repeat invitation, for the second year, to bring his substantial gifts to Shelter Island families at the annual Union Chapel Children’s Service.

Mr. Gordh is the director of expressive arts at the Episcopal School in New York. He is also director of chapel, and leads weekly gatherings attended by the children and their parents. He is the author of “Building a Children’s Chapel: One Story at a Time” (Church Publishing), a copy of which was given by the National Association of Episcopal Schools to each member school.

Mr. Gordh has led classes at both General and Union Seminaries, and has appeared as keynote or featured speaker at numerous conferences.

More than 50 stories told by Mr. Gordh with his banjo can be found on audible.com. He has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, at the Tribeca Film Festival Family Day, the Clearwater Festival, the Ford Amphitheater in Vail, the Byzantine Fresco Chapel Museum in Houston, and for three years he was a featured storyteller at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

All are invited to a reception in the Grove following the service.

Submitted by Union Chapel

