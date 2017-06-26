EMS volunteers feted at awards dinner, Kevin Dunning EMT of the year

When the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) volunteers drop what they’re doing to answer a call, they find out en route who among their two dozen colleagues will also be at the scene. In a typical week, they may interact with just a few members of the squad.

They are used to working in small teams — usually four to eight responders — assessing patients and executing carefully practiced procedures while transporting those in need of further treatment to hospitals in Greenport, Southampton, Riverhead, and, in some cases, Stony Brook.

And while they sometimes gather at the ambulance barn in larger groups for training, it is rare for all 26 volunteers to be together in one place.

That’s what makes the annual dinner honoring the SIEMS such a rewarding event, says Marian Brownlie, a member of the Town’s EMS Advisory Council, who for 12 years has coordinated planning for the event.

“It is important that we show our appreciation for these wonderful volunteers,” she said while greeting guests at the Pridwin Hotel on June 13.

The sentiment was echoed in brief remarks by SIEMS Director Jack Thilberg, who said the main reason for the event was to give all squad members, and the many people who support their work, a chance to get together and celebrate a job well done, telling the Reporter “We want to acknowledge everybody who helps.”

About 80 people attended. Southold EMT Edward Boyd, president of the North Fork Volunteer Rescue Squad Association, was the first speaker.

“We recognize all of the good work that is done by each and every person in this room to protect the community,” said Mr. Boyd, who last year was named the county’s top EMT.

Named top EMT for Shelter Island this year was SIEMS Lieutenant Kevin Dunning, who Director Thilberg said was instrumental in the squad’s adoption of 12-lead EKGs which allow first responders to transmit crucial heart data to the receiving hospital so staff there are prepared to take appropriate action.

Assistant Chief Mark Kanarvogel was named volunteer of the year for responding to 227 of the 276 calls received last year. Both men received plaques.

Before handing out specially-minted agency badges (a first for the squad) to all 26 EMS volunteers, Director Thilberg welcomed EMS dignitaries from the state and county; elected Shelter Island officials; members of the Police and Fire departments; Highway Department staffers who assist in maintaining the ambulance barn and vehicles; and representatives of other town departments who work in close conjunction with SIEMS and whose roles deserve recognition too, he said.

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, whose district includes the Island, told those assembled she is in awe of the Island’s ambulance service.

“To have the presence of mind to take the steps you need to take when somebody is in maybe the worst day of their lives, it just gives me chills,” she said

Acting on behalf of the county Legislature, Ms. Fleming gave special pins to the three members of the EMS who also served in the Armed Forces — all in the Navy — SIEMS Chief Phil Power, Jim Preston and Ian Weslek.

