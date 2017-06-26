Five-vehicle accident blocks roadway, sends 1 to ELIH

One woman was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital complaining about neck pains following a five-vehicle collision on Route 114 headed south just below Winthrop Road shortly before 9 a.m. this morning.

Others were reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team.

A van southbound on Route 114 stopped and the other four vehicles piled on, according to Fire Chief Anthony Reiter.

Fire Department personnel rerouted traffic headed north on Route 114 to veer onto West Neck Road and then down New York Avenue to reach the Heights. Bridge Street was also blocked off to traffic trying to reach Route 114 for about 45 minutes.

All but one vehicle, a Pontiac sedan, were able to pull away from the accident site while the sedan had to be taken from the site aboard a flatbed truck.

Comments

comments