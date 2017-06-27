105-year-old Islander retires to Connecticut

Gramp, one of the Island’s most beautiful and oldest vessels, made the journey from Coecles Harbor to Mystic Museum of America and the Sea on June 22, where it will become part of the historic watercraft collection.

The boat was donated by Michael MIlls.

According to the museum, Gramp is a 25-foot inboard motorboat designed by renowned naval architect William Hand and constructed 105 years ago by L. West and George P.P. Bonnell of Port Chester, New York.

“She is the only surviving example (to our knowledge), of this revolutionary design and has been kept largely original,” according to the museum’s website.

Made of cedar and mahogany, Gramp can cruise at 10 to12 knots with a top speed of 20 knots.

Here’s to many more safe and enjoyable journeys, old timer.

