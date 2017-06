Today, Shelter Island could be in for some wet weather, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be a mainly cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of scattered sowers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., the NWS forecasts. The high temperature will be about 76 degrees.

Tonight will see gradual clearing, with a low around 58, and winds from the west at 6 to 10 mph.

