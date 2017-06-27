Shelter Island resident Roz Dimon, an artist who has been experimenting with digital media for over 30 years, is just back from participating in an international symposium in Tokyo. This summer, she will be showing her work at several East End venues, including the Montauk Library Gallery on the South Fork and The South Street Gallery in Greenport.

First up is “American Idols: Washington to Coca Cola,” a solo show for Ms. Dimon at the Montauk Library Gallery which runs from July 5 to July 30. An artist’s talk will be held on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the library.

Ms. Dimon’s work will also be included in “Imagined — New Dimensions in Digital Art” a group show at South Street Gallery in Greenport from June 29 to July 31. The exhibition opens Friday, July 7 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of the Greenport Gallery Art Walk.

In August, Ms. Dimon will also be a guest artist for “Time Travelers,” an educational program for ages 6 to 12, at the Shelter Island Historical Society. Finally, on August 20 and 21 from noon to 5 p.m., Ms. Dimon will be included on the ArtSI Open Studio Tour.

“Whether it’s a digital drawing with every mark on a separate layer or an interactive DIMONscape that brings 200 years of history to life, my work content-wise has always been about America and American idols — from Wall Street to Nike to Jesus,” wrote Ms. Dimon in an artist’s statement. “The range of works I’ll be showing this summer will tell a story of American idols as well as showing my own progression from painting in oils to painting with digital software on a computer.

Comments

comments