News from Goat Hill

Congratulations to the Class of 2017 from the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC). Job well done!

The club would like to thank the Amagansett American Legion for their generous and thoughtful donation of a new “Rules of Golf” sign. The sign is in memory of one of their deceased members, Ken Rea. Forty-four Legion members played golf on Tuesday. The sun came out and delivered a beautiful day. Everyone had a great time.

Congratulations to Pete Disch, winner of the week’s stay in a beautiful farmhouse in Italy, a donation from Joanne Piccozzi as a silent auction prize.

There are a few squares waiting to be filled in by some lucky winner for the fishing trip and lunch at Taylor’s Island given by Captain Steve and Pat Lenox.

The date is set — Sunday July 9 is the Member/Guest Tournament starting at 3 p.m. Invite a friend for a round of golf. The weather is perfect and the course looks really good with just enough rain and sunshine to keep it looking great.

The SICC is looking for a reliable person, young or old, student or retired, to help out in the Pro-Shop and as a starter. If interested, call the clubhouse at (631) 749-0416

The Ladies Scramble meets every Friday at 8:45 a.m. and the men scramble on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. No commitment, no pressure, just having fun playing golf. Show up and join in.

The sign-up sheet for the Flights Competition is in the pro shop. Time is running out so sign up by July 5. Don’t miss out.

The junior program is under way. They meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All children ages 6 to 16 are welcome. Call Scott Lechmanski at (631) 495-3352 for information

The driving range is a great way to sharpen your game or warm-up before the big match.

Tokens are available at the pro shop, as well as “Goat Hill” caps, logo caps, golf balls, golf towels, tees and gloves, all at reasonable prices.

Hope to see you on the golf course.

— ANN BECKWITH

