Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Sam Curko, 76, of Shelter Island was arrested on June 23 after an investigation into a domestic dispute and was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and criminal contempt in the first degree. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released him on $2,000 bail with orders to return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued to the complaining witness.

Subsequent to a traffic stop on June 25, Linda J. Bruno, 68, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to stay in lane. She was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum who released her on her own recognizance to return at a later date.

Brian E. Ullmann, 38, of Wainscott was arrested June 24 for DWAI, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, driving an uninspected motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was processed at police headquarters and released on $500 station house bail pending a court appearance.

ACCIDENTS

A five-car accident just up the hill from Piccozzi’s gas station sent two people to the hospital on Monday, June 26. Dina M. Reilly of Southold was driving south on Route 114 and while adjusting her rearview mirror, failed to see cars stopped ahead of her. She hit a stopped car driven by Erin N. Branigan of Calverton, causing a chain reaction collision with vehicles driven by Michael J. Spindler of Amagansett; Ana P. Stuckart of Southold, and Luis G. Gutierrez of Elmhurst, who had stopped to make a left turn onto Winthrop Road. Two people were transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) teams to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) for not life- threatening injuries. The accident caused damage in excess of $1,000.

On June 21 Christopher D. Bolton of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space on Grand Avenue and struck a parked, unoccupied car owned by Kathryn R. Costello of Shelter Island, causing damage estimated at less than $1,000.

Jason B. Casey of Shelter Island was driving north on North Ferry Road near Quail Hedge Lane when a deer ran out a struck his vehicle causing damage estimated at greater than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Loose dogs caused problems around the Island last week. Three people were bitten by a dog off leash June 23 on Crescent Beach. Lamiaa Dukaj of Rivervale, New Jersey was ticketed for allowing her dog to run at large. Two who were bitten were transported by SIEMS to ELIH for not life-threatening injuries.

Yvonne Clarke of Shelter Island was ticketed June 20 for allowing her dog to run at large and for not having a town license for the dog. David Bartilucci of Shelter Island was ticketed June 21 for allowing two dogs to run at large.

Ticketed on June 20 were: Brian Weslek of Shelter Island on North Ferry Road for not wearing a seat belt; Marian N. Seciu of Shelter Island on New York Avenue for speeding 35 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; and Leandro S. Verasaluse of Miami Beach on North Ferry Road on June 20 for riding a motorcycle without a helmet. He was ticketed again on June 25 on West Neck Road for speed not reasonable or prudent.

On June 22, Loren J. Bennett of Southampton was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone and Julian A. Sawhill of Chapel Hill, North Carolina was ticketed on West Neck Road for speed not reasonable or prudent.

Ticketed on June 23 for driving with a suspended or revoked registration were Brandon J. Escobar of Sound Beach on North Ferry Road and Michael S. Powers of Mount Sinai on Prospect Road.

Samuel J. Totham of London was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road on June 24; later, Jose M. Alvizures Gomez of Greenport was ticketed on New York Avenue for failure to yield right of way and being an unlicensed driver.

On June 25, C.H. O’Sullivan of Brooklyn was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign; and Christopher Reardon of Sag Harbor was ticketed by a bay constable for failure to carry a visual distress signal and having insufficient personal flotation devices.

Officers issued 33 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 21, a caller reported a dispute, civil in nature. Later, a passerby in the Center spotted children locked in a car and called the police; the responding officer unlocked the car and determined the adult in charge had left them momentarily with the air-conditioning on and that no further response was required.

That evening an officer spotted people having a small bonfire on a beach and advised them to be sure to clean up before departing, and a Center caller reported an aggressive driver.

Bay constables were busy, too. They assisted when a sailboat ran aground; returned a buoy to its proper location; conducted onboard safety checks; and helped out a group of paddleboarders who got blown off course along Crescent Beach.

A CO alarm sounded at a West Neck residence around 8 p.m. on June 23; the responding officer had the people in the home wait outside until the Shelter Island Fire Department arrived. The fumes were determined to be coming from a furnace.

There were two noise complaints. One from a Hay Beach caller the morning of June 24 who said there had been loud noise from parties at a neighboring house all week. The responding officer said to call back when the noise was taking place. A South Ferry Hills caller complained of loud music just before midnight on June 24; the occupants were renters who turned off the music without incident. They were advised of the local noise code and strict enforcement policy.

Also last week, a homeowner accidentally set off a panic alarm; a caller reported hearing a gunshot, but there was no sign of shooting in the area; a faulty detector tripped the burglary alarm in a Dering Harbor home; a caller reported a loose dog, but the responding officer couldn’t find it; there was no sign of a truck that reportedly had been spinning its tires and moving at high speed; a person checking a home set off the burglary alarm and two dogs reported loose in the Center could not be located.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported aided cases to ELIH on June 20, June 22, June 3 and two cases on June 24. An individual refused further medical attention after being assisted by members of the SIEMS on June 23.

