Community

Weekly Calendar: June 29 — July 9, 2017

by
Featured Story
No Comments
COURTESY PHOTO

COURTESY PHOTO

 

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Great Decisions, monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. “Conflict in the South China Seas.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

“Sun, Sand and Books,” summer reading program for adults begins. Runs through August 19. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Recovering Looted Nazi Art” with Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in the recovery of looted art. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Faculty Concert, 7:30 p.m., Performance Tent, Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Mashomack Book-in-the-Woods, a half mile walk and story as you go. “The Busy Tree” by Jennifer Ward on view in July. Mashomack Preserve.

Summer kayak trip, a paddle along tidal creeks. 9 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. $45 includes equipment. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Book Sale Room, open for a special sale. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Women of the Manor,” exhibition tours. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. (631) 749-0626.

Battle of the Books, summer team reading competition for young adults. Noon to 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Patriotic cupcakes, young adults decorate treats to celebrate Independence Day. 1:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

A benefit, to support Timothy Hill Ranch in Riverhead. 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Tim Murphy, 68 Ram Island Drive.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Youth programs begin, 9 a.m. to noon, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Programs run through August 18. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Grounds open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Tuesdays to Saturdays in July and August. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

“Summer Festival Fun,” a youth bus trip to Cutchogue Village Green for bounce house, slides, face painting and more. Meet at the Shelter Island Library at 12:30 p.m. Bus leaves at 12:45 p.m. Register at the youth services desk. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Fund raising party, to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch for veterans in New Mexico. 5 p.m. South Ferry lawn. Cocktails and canapes. Ferry cruise aboard the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert follows with dinner and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Register at jjtmf.org or call (631) 835-6503.

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the library, screening of “Woman in Gold,” the 2015 film by Simon Curtis. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

“Young Naturalists: Weather or Not,” a program for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Tent Week, events all week long under a big tent on Bateman Road lot adjacent to the library. Runs through July 15. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Suds and Song, Friends of the Library fundraiser. Music by Caroline Doctorow and the Steamrollers under the tent adjacent to the library. 6 p.m. $40 in advance, $45 at the door includes prosecco, local beer, brats, clams and more. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Blessing of the Pets, by Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle Church. 11 a.m. in the park across from the church. Prizes and a pet parade. All are welcome.

Coffee and Coloring, adults enjoy refreshments while coloring away stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

60th annual Shelter Island fireworks, dusk at Crescent Beach. Food trucks and “pop up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Raindate July 9.

Family Fun: Full moon walk, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

House Tours, noon to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Creekside Concert, Jim Hurst Trio performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Gates open 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 1: Special meeting, Village of Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 5: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

July 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family storytime, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476. 

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments
, , , , , ,