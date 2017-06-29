Weekly Calendar: June 29 — July 9, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Great Decisions, monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. “Conflict in the South China Seas.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

“Sun, Sand and Books,” summer reading program for adults begins. Runs through August 19. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Recovering Looted Nazi Art” with Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in the recovery of looted art. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Faculty Concert, 7:30 p.m., Performance Tent, Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Mashomack Book-in-the-Woods, a half mile walk and story as you go. “The Busy Tree” by Jennifer Ward on view in July. Mashomack Preserve.

Summer kayak trip, a paddle along tidal creeks. 9 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. $45 includes equipment. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Book Sale Room, open for a special sale. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Women of the Manor,” exhibition tours. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. (631) 749-0626.

Battle of the Books, summer team reading competition for young adults. Noon to 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Patriotic cupcakes, young adults decorate treats to celebrate Independence Day. 1:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

A benefit, to support Timothy Hill Ranch in Riverhead. 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Tim Murphy, 68 Ram Island Drive.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Youth programs begin, 9 a.m. to noon, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Programs run through August 18. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Grounds open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Tuesdays to Saturdays in July and August. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

“Summer Festival Fun,” a youth bus trip to Cutchogue Village Green for bounce house, slides, face painting and more. Meet at the Shelter Island Library at 12:30 p.m. Bus leaves at 12:45 p.m. Register at the youth services desk. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Fund raising party, to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch for veterans in New Mexico. 5 p.m. South Ferry lawn. Cocktails and canapes. Ferry cruise aboard the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert follows with dinner and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Register at jjtmf.org or call (631) 835-6503.

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the library, screening of “Woman in Gold,” the 2015 film by Simon Curtis. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

“Young Naturalists: Weather or Not,” a program for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Tent Week, events all week long under a big tent on Bateman Road lot adjacent to the library. Runs through July 15. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Suds and Song, Friends of the Library fundraiser. Music by Caroline Doctorow and the Steamrollers under the tent adjacent to the library. 6 p.m. $40 in advance, $45 at the door includes prosecco, local beer, brats, clams and more. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Blessing of the Pets, by Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle Church. 11 a.m. in the park across from the church. Prizes and a pet parade. All are welcome.

Coffee and Coloring, adults enjoy refreshments while coloring away stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

60th annual Shelter Island fireworks, dusk at Crescent Beach. Food trucks and “pop up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Raindate July 9.

Family Fun: Full moon walk, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

House Tours, noon to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Creekside Concert, Jim Hurst Trio performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Gates open 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 1: Special meeting, Village of Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 5: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

July 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family storytime, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

