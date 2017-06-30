Kid Stuff: Give Story Thyme a try

Story Thyme: Sylvester Manor and the Shelter Island Library are partnering again this summer to provide an immersive reading experience for little ones. Every Saturday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., come to the Sylvester Manor Farmstand on Manwaring Road to enjoy a story. The stories about farm life, vegetables and animals fit well with the surroundings, and participants can also partake in the vegetable pickup and visit the chickens and pigs.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to engage with families,” remarked Kim Folks, a community programmer at Sylvester Manor. Ms. Folks and Anthony Zutter, head of youth services at the library, coordinated again on the program this year after the success of 2016’s program.

Story Thyme runs Saturdays through August and is free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Book-in-the-Woods: Discover a story while surrounded by nature! Mashomack Preserve will be putting up the July book-in-woods for everyone to enjoy. Mounted along the half-mile trail will be pages from “The Busy Tree” by Jennifer Ward for you to enjoy. Great illustrations and simple rhyming text make this a terrific read-along. Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All ages, adults expected to accompany children. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Movie and Pizza: If you need some down time after a busy week, come to the Shelter Island Library on Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m. to enjoy pizza and a screening of “The Goonies.” Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

