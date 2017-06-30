What’s Happening: June 29, 2017

RECOVERING LOOTED NAZI ART

Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in recovery of art looted by the Nazis, will be the next guest speaker at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues program on June 30. Mr. Dowd’s talk begins at 7 p.m. and he will share details about how looted art bankrolled the Nazi war machine and about legal efforts to return art to the rightful owners, despite opposition from some of the world’s most prominent museums and art collectors.

FUNDRAISER FOR TIMOTHY HILL RANCH

Island resident Tim Murphy is hosting a benefit for Timothy Hill Ranch. The benefit is slated for July 2 at Mr. Murphy’s home at 68 Ram Island Drive from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Ranch at Riverhead is a collection of 10 group and transitional homes on 86 acres of land. The Ranch serves as a safe haven for at-risk children and young people. These individuals often struggle with issues of abuse, neglect, homelessness, addiction, or post incarceration.

Timothy Hill’s programming focuses on education, work-readiness training, life coaching and spiritual guidance set in an equestrian, adventure-based setting with the goal of transforming lives. Trained professional staff teach them how to become productive citizens through career counseling, caseworker & caretaker support and creating a plan for transitioning back into the community.

JUNIOR GOLF AT GOAT HILL

Shelter Island Country Club’s Junior Golf program began June 20. All kids age 6 to 16 are welcome to join. Hour long lessons are held Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. The cost is $140 for seven lessons. For more information call Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Next Week

WOMAN IN GOLD

As a supplement to the Shelter Island Library’s June 30 Friday Night Dialogue about looted Nazi art, on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m., the library will host a screening of “Woman in Gold.” The 2015 film by Simon Curtis tells the remarkable true story of one woman’s journey to reclaim her heritage and seek justice for what happened to her family.

Sixty years after fleeing Vienna during World War II, an elderly Jewish woman, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), goes on a mission to retrieve family possessions seized by the Nazis. These include Klimt’s famous painting “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.” Joining her is her inexperienced but plucky young lawyer Randy Schoenberg (Ryan Reynolds), and the journey takes her all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and forces her to confront difficult truths about the past along the way.

BLESSING OF THE PETS

Our Lady of the Isle Church hosts the “Blessing of the Pets” on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. The event will be held in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle where Father Peter DeSanctis will bless all pets. There will also be prizes for all, a pet parade led by Bill Seeberg, and “dog treat” and “people treat” guessing prizes. All are welcome.

LIGHTING UP THE SKY

Bring out the beach chair and find a good spot. The annual Shelter Island Fireworks show will be held Saturday, July 8 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach on Shore Road. The display is presented by the non-profit group Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and donations are welcome to finance the show. To help out, send checks to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc., PO Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or visit Shelterislandfireworks.com or gofundme.com/sifireworks.

LEGION HAMS IT UP

Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will host a ham dinner on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 and reservations are requested at (631) 749-1180.

Coming Up

CHARITY COCKTAIL RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance will host a charity cocktail reception on Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dering Harbor home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road. Tickets are $75 per person and all proceeds benefit fighting Chance, the Sag-Harbor based cancer resource center for the East End. For more information call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

PARTY ON THE PORCH

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle. For more information, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

BLACK AND WHITE

Tickets are available now for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual “Black & White” party. This year’s event is Saturday, July 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Havens Barn. The Historical Society’s signature fund raising summer event is an opportunity to support the organization while dancing to great music, enjoying a raw bar, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, complimentary photo of each guest by Island photographer Eleanor Labrozzi and a silent auction. Come wearing your favorite summer black and white. For tickets, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

ARCHAEOLOGY AT HOME

Chris Pickerell is a marine biologist and director of the marine program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County. He normally writes and lectures about science, but also enjoys discussing and writing about the things he collects whenever given the chance.

On Saturday, July 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., Mr. Pickrell will present “Backyard Archaeology: Piecing Together Local History One Fragment At A Time” in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Refreshments will be served. Suggested donation is $8. For details, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

THE WORLD OF BALLET

“The Red Shoes,” a 1948 film starring Moira Shearer, will be screened at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. The film was directed by Michael Powell and is about a ballerina who joins an established ballet company and becomes the lead dancer in a new ballet called “The Red Shoes.”

The ballet is based on a fairy tale and it tells the story of a girl who buys a pair of beautiful red shoes to wear to a dance. But when she attempts to rest, the shoes will not allow her to and she can’t remove them. The girl dances until she ultimately dies. At that time, the red shoes can finally be taken off.

The evening will begin with a talk by Barbara Horgan who worked with the legendary George Balanchine for decades. Ms. Horgan will talk about her life in the world of ballet and introduce “The Red Shoes.”

LIVING WITH HISTORY

This year’s house tour sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society will be based on the theme “Living with History/Making Choices.” The tour is Saturday, August 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. and the five houses on view represent “choices” ranging from incremental change, to a totally re-envisioning of both house and property, to re-building the old as new.

The tour begins at Havens Barn and homes can be visited in any order. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or on tour day at Havens Barn. For information, call (631) 749-0025 or email [email protected]

Ongoing

THE GATEHOUSE IS OPEN

The Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor offers a wide selection of items for the home, hostess, and garden, many of which are made by local artisans and are unique to Sylvester Manor.

Located on the corner of Manwaring Road and Route 114, the shop is across from the Manor’s white gates and next to White Oak Nursery.

Now open daily, Gatehouse hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop also functions as a Sylvester Manor visitor center.

CAMP REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration for Quinipet’s Summer 2017 Day Camps and Community Sailing programs are in full swing. Day campers enjoy lunch, swim instruction, crafts, sports, nature exploration, games and adventure under the supervision of trained counselors and specialty area directors. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430 for information.

Across the Moat

SWIM FOR A GOOD CAUSE

On Saturday, July 8 at 6 a.m., Sag Harbor-based Fighting Chance will host “We Swim For You” a fundraising swim to raise money for cancer patients and their families on the East End this summer.

The event is at Long Beach in Sag Harbor and swimmers of all ages are welcome. Choose a half-, full- or two mile swim. The entry fee is $75 ($50 for children under 12). The swim is supported by local organizations and all proceeds are donated to Fighting Chance, a cancer resource center on the East End.

For more information or to start a team, call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

A HUNDRED YEARS OF FILM IN SAG HARBOR

When the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema burned down on December 16, 2016, it left a hole on Sag Harbor’s Main Street that has yet to be filled.

Tributes to the Art Deco theater poured in after the fire and Billy Joel gave a shout out to the cinema during his Madison Square Garden concert the following night.

“Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village,” a new book by writer Annette Hinkle, the Shelter Island Reporter’s community news editor, has just been released and pays homage not only to the cinema, but also a century of movies in Sag Harbor, from the silents to the cinema’s four decades run as the last independent, single-screen theater on the East End.

On Saturday, July 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., a book launch and signing party will be held at Sylvesters & Co. on Main Street in Sag Harbor.

On Sunday, July 16, the Sag Harbor Partnership, the non-profit organization that is in the process of raising money to purchase the cinema property and rebuild it as a non-profit cinema arts center, holds a tent party on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor from 5 to 8 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the party.

A portion of the proceeds from each book sold goes to the Sag Harbor Partnership. Tickets to the tent party are $50. Visit sagharborpartnership.org for more information.

CATCH-A-STAR LITERARY LUNCHEON

Writer Lauren Grant a will be the guest speaker at the annual Catch-A-Star Literary Luncheon, to be held Thursday, July 20, at noon, at the Porto Bello Restaurant, 1410 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport.

The writer will talk about her debut novel, “The End is the Beginning,” a story of deep love challenged by alcoholism and co-dependency.

Catch-A-Star is sponsored by the Daughters of Israel group of Congregation Tifereth Israel synagogue in Greenport. Advance reservations are suggested. Tickets at $40 and include lunch and program, raffle prizes, gift bag, and camaraderie. For reservations and more information, call the synagogue at (631) 477-0232.

BAY STREET’S BENEFIT

Bay Street Theater’s 26th Annual Summer Gala takes place on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor on Saturday, July 15. The event will benefit the theater’s educational and theatrical programs. It honors board member and patrons Christine Wächter Campbell and Bill Campbell, J.C. Compton and Nicholas Wentworth, and Broadway director Michael Wilson and will include special performances as well as a silent auction, cocktail party, live “Fantasy Auction,” dinner and dancing.

Actor Richard Kind will be the celebrity auctioneer for the evening while actress Ashlie Atkinson will do duties as the emcee.

In addition to her role as one of the honorary chairs of the event, Betty Buckley will revisit her performance as Big Edie with a song from “Grey Gardens” and Obie award-winning actress Lois Smith will also make an appearance. BodieStories: Teresa Fellion Dance Company will also be part of the evening festivities.

“The annual gala is a wonderful event and Bay Street’s only large fundraiser for the year,” said Bay Street’s executive director Tracy Mitchell.

VIP tables and tickets are available by calling Kim Fink at (631) 725-0818, [email protected] or online at baystreet.org.

