The artwork of East End resident Robin Rice, artists from her gallery. and Amy Pilkington will go on view this weekend at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in the Heights. The exhibit, titled “A Summer Shelter,” opens with a reception on Saturday, July 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Catherine Debackere, manager of Sotheby’s Shelter Island office, was so impressed by “The East End Winter SALON” artist collaborative held recently in Bridgehampton, she asked Ms. Rice, a photographer and gallerist who founded The Robin Rice Gallery in the West Village 27 years ago, and Ms. Pilkington, who works in textiles, jewelry and sculpture, if they would create an art installation for the Shelter Island office.

The exhibition will include photographs from Ms. Rice and her gallery along with artwork by Ms. Pilkington who added custom dyed linen curtains and new furniture for the seating area of the office.

“A Summer Shelter” remains on view at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Shelter Island Heights through August 20. Ten percent of sales from the show will be donated to Save The Children. For more information, call (631) 749-1155.

Comments

comments