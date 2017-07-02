The extremely heavy rain we had here last Saturday made the Senior Center yard sale get off to a slow start.

However, once the rain stopped and the sun peeked through, more and more visitors showed up.

The event was organized by Senior Center director Laurie Fanelli. She was assisted by Ronnie Siller, Giovanna Ketcham, Barbara Marshall, Maggie Ciaglo, Alison Binder, Cynthia Valez, Donna King, Kate Davison and Marian Klupk. All the proceeds from the donations went to support Alzheimer’s research. Over $1,000 was raised and went directly to the Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center with offices in Bayshore and Southampton.

The center provides support, education and advocacy for victims of the disease and their families. It also provides money for research, according to Laurie who added that all the organization’s funding comes from donations.

And there appeared to be something for everyone including bicycles, couches, shoes, toys dolls, various items of clothing and numerous odds and ends. There was even a rototiller. Items were not tagged. If you liked an item, it was yours with a donation of your choosing.

I found that method of sale a bit awkward. I like to see a price tag. That’s why I do not like auctions –— but that’s my opinion.

“I am very pleased with the results, considering the bad weather,” Laurie noted, adding that for a one day event, it was very successful.

Bad weather did not seem to impact the Historical Society’s farmers market. I noticed many cars parked as I drove by the Havens House.

And elsewhere on the Island, the other scheduled sales seemed to do well.

On Saturday afternoon I stopped in Mary Lou Eichhorn’s Cornucopia on West Neck Road to get a baby gift. She told me about a fall she had injuring her leg, adding that the help and support she received from the town was overwhelming.

“Laurie Fanelli and the Senior Center were just wonderful taking me to doctor visits, installing a ramp at my home and expediting meals to be sent to me,” Mary Lou said.

“The people on this Island are just so caring,” she continued.

On another subject, readers may recall my mentioning in the past my dislike for restaurants that do not serve bread with meals. I remember last year being told by a server that “no one eats bread anymore.”

That’s not the case with me. And I had some of the best bread I have ever tasted at The Pridwin last Friday evening.

I had noticed their ad in last week’s paper and decided to go. What a spectacular water view from the outside porch. The food and service were excellent, but the rolls glazed with butter and a hint of sea salt were the best.

Proprietor Gregg Petry told me that their chef makes the rolls daily.

