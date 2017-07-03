Featured Story

Bright forecast for the July 4th holiday weekend

by
News
No Comments
MARTIN BURKE PHOTO First light over Peconic Bay from Silver Beach.

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO First light over Peconic Bay from Silver Beach.

The long holiday weekend continues Monday with a bright sunny day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 83 degrees today on Shelter Island, with light winds from the west at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the NWS’s forecast, with a low around 65 and a southwest wind from 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow, Independence Day will be another mostly sunny day, according to the NWS, with winds form the north at around 6 mph.

Comments

comments
, ,