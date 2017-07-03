Bright forecast for the July 4th holiday weekend

The long holiday weekend continues Monday with a bright sunny day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 83 degrees today on Shelter Island, with light winds from the west at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the NWS’s forecast, with a low around 65 and a southwest wind from 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow, Independence Day will be another mostly sunny day, according to the NWS, with winds form the north at around 6 mph.

Comments

comments