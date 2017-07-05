Fireworks by Grucci and more

Every year, Islanders excitedly look forward to the colorful fireworks that light up the night sky, gathering on beaches and boats near Crescent Beach to enjoy the show. The annual Shelter Island Fireworks show would not be possible, however, without the services of Fireworks by Grucci, the internationally renowned, family owned and operated company. The Gruccis have been producing the Shelter Island Fireworks that occur during the week of Independence Day for the past four years, though it has performed other events on-Island for many more.

Grucci’s unique shows include fireworks of many different shapes and colors. One of the most popular among spectators is the “chrysanthemum” firework, a perfect, symmetrically round explosion that forms the shape of a flower.

When asked what spectators could expect this year, Kiera Bretscher, a business development assistant and spokesperson for Fireworks by Grucci, replied, “Being that it is the 60th anniversary of the Shelter Island fireworks, this year’s show will certainly be an incredible one. The show will be a few minutes longer than previous years and will include a very special opening scene to celebrate this huge milestone.”

This summer, in addition to the Shelter Island performance, the company will be providing its services to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham July 4th Celebration in Hawaii, the Red Rock Station Casino Rooftop in Las Vegas, and many more. It has also organized international shows as well, but this weekend, it’s all about Shelter Island.

The 60th annual fireworks event will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach. Several food trucks and “pop up” tents from Shelter Island eateries will be on the beach as well. The rain date is Sunday, July 9. After the fireworks, there will be a party at the Tavern from 10 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be a Shelter Island Fireworks Eve Fundraiser on Friday, July 7 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Shipwreck at SALT. Enjoy live music by The Realm, raffles, food, cocktails, and more. For more information visit shelterislandfireworks.com.

Comments

comments