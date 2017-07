A thick, wet fog swirled into Shelter Island Monday morning driven by light winds from the northeast.

Expectations are that it will burn off as the day grows warmer, reaching a high of 81, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winds this morning will be continue out of the northeast from 5 to 8 mph, turning southeast this afternoon.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 61 and a light easterly wind.

Comments

comments