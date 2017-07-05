McCarthy takes oath of office for Board of Ed

With a new school year underway, Tracy McCarthy, who was elected to the Board of Education in May, took the oath of office at the District office Monday morning.

“I’m ready to get going and anxious to be brought up to speed,” Ms. McCarthy said after taking the oath of office administered by board clerk Jacki Dunning.

Her work began immediately as Ms. Dunning handed her several envelopes that were ready for her atteeniton. Her first official meeting is Thursday, July 13.

Ms. McCarthy won the seat garnering 403 votes, the largest number of any of the four candidates seeking three seats. Elizabeth Melichar won 371 votes and Linda Eklund, 310, to complete the board. Six-year Board of Education veteran Alfred Brigham Sr. lost his seat with 258 votes.

Ms. McCarthy said she’s looking forward to meeting the district’s new superintendent, Christine Finn, who was selected to succeed Leonard Skuggevik.

Ms. Finn is scheduled to start in August.

