Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Between 10 p.m. July 1 and 1 a.m. July 3, five people were arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other related charges as part of activities by the East End DWI Task Force. All were arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Peter Goranites, 43, of Brooklyn was charged with two counts each of aggravated DWI with a passenger under 16 (Leandra’s Law), DWI, unrestrained child passenger and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Detective-Sergeant Jack Thilberg, Mr. Goranites had his 4- and 8-year-old children as passengers at the time of his stop. He was released on $3,500 bail.

Christopher H. Halajian, 28, of Bayside was charged with felony DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to keep right, and failure to stay in lane. He was released on $2,500 bail and his vehicle was seized under the Suffolk County DWI seizure law.

William H. Green, 21, of High Point, North Carolina was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18 of 1 percent or higher, DWI, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle (MV) without tail lights and unlicensed operation. He was released on $1,500 bail.

Joseph A. Bocci, 32, of East Norwich, New York was charged with operating a MV with a BAC of 0.08 of 1 percent, DWI, moving from lane unnecessarily, and operating at speed not reasonable and prudent. He was released on his own recognizance (ROR).

Gregory E. Senken, 60, of Shelter Island was charged for operating an MV with a BAC of 0.08 of 1 percent, DWI, making an improper left turn and failure to signal a turn. He was ROR.

Arrested on drug charges in the early hours of July 1 were Benjamin S. Schmuckler, 27, of New York City, who was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree (cocaine) and unlawful possession of marijuana; and John B. Ludlow, 27, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, who was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree (cocaine) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree (Xanax). They were released on $100 station house bail each and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

The East End DWI Task Force consists of officers from Shelter Island, Riverhead and Quogue Village police departments. Traffic safety check points and random saturation patrol checks will be performed by the task force through the summer season.

SUMMONSES

Lee Simon, 53 of Brooklyn was charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree and unlawful possession of marijuana; and Oleksi Nelin, 30, of Brooklyn with criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree. They were arrested on July 2 after burning marijuana cigarettes in a public place, issued field appearance tickets and released on $100 station house bail, Det. Sgt. Thilberg reported.

Kevah J. Eslampour, 28, of New York City was issued a field appearance ticket on July 2 for unlawful possession of marijuana; he was ROR.

Anthony Manheim of Brooklyn was ticketed on North Ferry Road on June 30 for a license plate violation.

Craig D. Wood of Shelter Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road on June 28 for driving an unregistered motor vehilce.

A bay constable issued a ticket on July 1 to Darling Santiago-Marmolejos of Amagansett for being in possession of five undersized porgies; on July 2 to Rad Davar of Miami Beach for failure to carry a registration sticker aboard his boat; and on July 2 to Eric R. Betuel of East Hampton for operating a pleasure craft without a registration document.

Police also issued 73 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Phyllis A. Nacey of New York City was backing out of a parking space near the North Ferry office on Summerfield Place on June 28 when she struck a motorcycle driven by Howard M. Kipnes of Ronkonkoma, causing him to fall over. The accident caused damage in excess of $1,000.

Jeanne Merkel of Mattituck was traveling northbound on South Ferry Road on June 27 near Clark place when a deer ran out and struck the front passenger side quarter panel of her vehicle causing damage in excess of $1,000.

Peter F. Vescey of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking area on Ram Island Road on June 29 when he bumped a parked vehicle operated by Marina Neustadt of New York City causing damage to the left rear taillight and bumper in excess of $1,000 to her car. Mr. Vescey’s car was not damaged but he was ticketed for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Nichole Lent of Yaphank was attempting to make a three-point turn on Waverly Place on July 2 when her car became stuck on a tree stump. Two officers assisted in freeing the car. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Two bikes left for months at a Center location were removed to the police impound yard on June 26; a Center caller reported a theft of property on June 27. Also on June 27, an old dog found wandering in Hay Beach was returned to its owner before police arrived, and the operator of a vessel illegally moored in Dering Harbor complied with a request to move.

On June 28, a Center caller notified police of a possible DWI. On July 29, an anonymous caller complained about a truck being driven erratically and spewing black smoke; and a pedestrian reported losing a wallet while walking along Baldwin Road.

On June 30, an officer assisted a motorist in gaining access to his car, where an 18-month-old had been locked in. A delivery truck blocking spaces near The Dory was asked to move; police received an anonymous report of someone driving with open containers of alcohol on the North Ferry, but found no vehicle matching the description; and someone threatened to leave a Center store without paying.

A faulty automated fire alarm went off at 2 a.m. on July 1 waking a Long View household and bringing the Shelter Island Fire Department to the scene. An officer could not find an injured opossum reported by a passerby in the Heights; the animal was found later and was dispatched. A personal watercraft belonging to a yacht docked in Sag Harbor washed up on the beach at Majors Harbor in Mashomack, the crew retrieved it.

A loose dog was returned to its owner in the West Neck area with a warning to keep the dog contained. A traffic control officer spotted a dog left unattended in a parked car — the owner was notified to remove the dog, who was not harmed. A bay constable assisted the Sag Harbor harbormaster in establishing a safety zone for a fireworks display.

Around 4 a.m. on July 2, a Center caller reported loud music playing, but the responding officer found no basis for the complaint. Later, a caller reported that he attempted to launch a personal watercraft from what he thought was a ramp, but instead was a marshy area, where his tires caused minor damage.

A cell phone was returned to its owner. A bay constable issued a warning to a 65-foot vessel that was anchored too close to the designated swim area off Crescent Beach. On Ram Island, a bicycle rider reported a dispute with the driver of a passing vehicle. Burning toast at a Shorewood home prompted a response from the SIFD.

Also on July 2, a phone was returned to its owner; a woman reported missing in the water was found on the beach; a dog found wandering was dropped off at police headquarters where it was later retrieved by its owner; and a caller reported losing a wallet and cell phone on Crescent Beach.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 29; two on June 30 and two on July 2. SIEMS teams responded to other aided case calls twice on July 1 and once on July 2.

