Featured Story

Youth on deck in Bucks baseball clinic

by
News, Sports
No Comments
JULIE LANE PHOTO Elle Foard, 7, learns the basics of pitching from her dad, Mark, assistant general manager of the Shelter Island Bucks, during the first baseball clinic the team held with local kids at Fiske Field Thursday morning.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Elle Foard, 7, learns the basics of pitching from her dad, Mark, assistant general manager of the Shelter Island Bucks, during the first baseball clinic the team held with local kids at Fiske Field Thursday morning.

Among the many ways in which the Shelter Island Bucks give back to the community, each summer is a baseball clinic they organize for kids in the community.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Harrison Weslek rounds the bases at Fiske Field under the supervision of Bucks players Jackson Curb (left) and Tom Tatham (right).

JULIE LANE PHOTO Harrison Weslek rounds the bases at Fiske Field under the supervision of Bucks players Jackson Curb (left) and Tom Tatham (right).

The clinic began Thursday morning at Fiske Field with six Bucks working with the would be stars of tomorrow.

They put the young athletes through a series of exercises, learning to throw and catch balls as rapidly as possible as well as to participate in relays in which they handed off baseballs to team mates who took turns running bases.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Racing around the bases is Charlie Murray, encouraged by his teammates.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Racing around the bases is Charlie Murray, encouraged by his teammates.

Had rain not interfered with the practices, the kids would also have participated in exercises, such as pushups to strengthen themselves.

The children participating on Thursday were Tate Foard, Alex Lenox, Matthew Lenox, Charlie Murray, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Noah Schneider,Ben Waife, and Harrison Weslek.

While her brother practiced with the other youths, Elle Foard took a lesson in pitching from her dad, assistant general manager of the Buck, Mark Foard.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Bucks players surround tomorrow’s young stars following the baseball clinic as they unite to cheer the team to victory in Thursday night’s game against the Long Island Road Warriors.

JULIE LANE PHOTO Bucks players surround tomorrow’s young stars following the baseball clinic as they unite to cheer the team to victory in Thursday night’s game against the Long Island Road Warriors.

Bucks participating in leading the program were Elijah Brown, Jackson Curb, Connor McNamara, Ryan Smoot, Nick Sogard and Tom Tatham.

[email protected]

  

Comments

comments
, , , ,