Among the many ways in which the Shelter Island Bucks give back to the community, each summer is a baseball clinic they organize for kids in the community.

The clinic began Thursday morning at Fiske Field with six Bucks working with the would be stars of tomorrow.

They put the young athletes through a series of exercises, learning to throw and catch balls as rapidly as possible as well as to participate in relays in which they handed off baseballs to team mates who took turns running bases.

Had rain not interfered with the practices, the kids would also have participated in exercises, such as pushups to strengthen themselves.

The children participating on Thursday were Tate Foard, Alex Lenox, Matthew Lenox, Charlie Murray, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Noah Schneider,Ben Waife, and Harrison Weslek.

While her brother practiced with the other youths, Elle Foard took a lesson in pitching from her dad, assistant general manager of the Buck, Mark Foard.

Bucks participating in leading the program were Elijah Brown, Jackson Curb, Connor McNamara, Ryan Smoot, Nick Sogard and Tom Tatham.

