The Shelter Island Public Library has a full slate of events planned for the big tent set up all week in the lot on Bateman Road next door to the library. There is something for everyone!

Friday, July 7

Suds and Song – Friends of the Library fundraiser, 6 p.m.

Caroline Doctorow and the Steamrollers perform. Enjoy local beer, prosecco, brats, clams and more. Tickets are $40 at the circulation desk; $45 at the door.

Monday, July 10

‘The Write Stuff’ 5 p.m.

Author Matthew Quinn Martin moderates a panel of writers including Reed Farrel Coleman, Becky Cole, David Rich, Colby Marshall and more!

Tuesday, July 11

Prestino Magic Show 1 p.m.

An astonishing event great for all ages.

Family drumming circle 5 p.m.

Join Sarah and Sonomi using all kinds of hand drums and other percussion instruments in an energizing drum circle.

Wednesday, July 12

Perlman Music Program 3 p.m.

Friends from the PMP teach kids about classical music through songs and stories. Afterwards, enjoy an “instrument petting zoo.”

Music and picnic under the tent 6 p.m. Pack a picnic dinner and a blanket and enjoy the music of a pop rock duo the Tumbleweeds.

Thursday, July 13

Kids yoga 10:15 a.m. Stretch, pose and bend with instructor Leith. Bring your own mat.

Lawn games and ices 2 p.m. Play fun lawn games and enjoy refreshing Italian ices.

Family movie under the tent 8 p.m. Relax with family while watching “Beauty and the Beast.”

Friday, July 14

Doggie costume social 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costume; create homemade peanut butter treats to spoil furry friends

Power of Food, 4:30 p.m.



Saturday, July 15

Friends of the Library Tag Sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, sign up for a table at the circulation desk — $25.

