Today will be bright and sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest from 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, according to the NWS. Lows are expected to be around 70 with winds from the south at about 9 mph.

