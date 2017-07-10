Enjoy a summer evening cocktail party to benefit Island educational initiatives when the Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its 8th annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle on Ram Island Drive.

With sweeping views of Gardiners Bay and Coecles Harbor, music by Bogart & Broder and prizes including gift certificates from Island restaurants, a round of golf for four at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Adirondack chairs made by the school shop class, one-of-a-kind artwork and a make-your-own tutu party, you’re sure to find something to bid on.

There will be plenty of food and drink too, with a signature cocktail of hand-crafted infused vodka and fabulous hors d’oeuvres made from local foods.

The Ed Foundation is run by an all-volunteer board; a successful party will help the organization award more grants. This year, the SIEF funded the Shelter Island School’s 7th grade schooner trip, a high school trip to Cadiz, Spain, a day on Broadway, support for the school’s Edible Garden, a guest appearance of Perlman Music Program’s musicians at the school and enrichment camps for kids from age 4 through high school seniors.

All proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation in its mission to create and provide educational opportunities that inspire, enhance and broaden the horizons of our children and the community. The Ed Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Tickets start at $75 per person and can be purchased online at shelterislandedfoundation.org or by mailing a check to SIEF, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For more information, contact event chair Hilary McDonald at (917) 371-2717 or JoAnn Kirkland at [email protected]

Submitted by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation

