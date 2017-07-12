Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Above and beyond

To the Editor:

Volunteerism is alive and well all over the Island this summer and we would like to recognize the contribution recently made by Kim Eaton and members of his Shelter Island Estates staff who, a week ago, installed our new welcome sign at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC).

Some of the SICC board members thought they’d take a crack at putting the sign up themselves, but soon realized the sign was pretty hefty and that we were in way over our heads. Kim and his crew, however, in the middle of their busiest season, stopped what they were doing and came up to the club and installed the new sign for us.

Twenty bags of concrete and about four man-hours later, our sign was up and there to stay, thanks to their professional know-how. The cost of the sign was donated by the American Legion Post in Amagansett, whose members were anxious to have the sign installed in time for their member tournament to honor their friend Ken Rea, to whom the sign is dedicated.

Thanks to Kim Eaton and his crew, we met the deadline and the sign will welcome generations to come. The board and our membership will always be grateful.

RON LUCAS

President, Shelter Island Country Club Board of Directors

Thank you!

To the Editor:

I can’t believe we are coming up on one year since our Captain Bill — son, father, husband — left us on July 15, 2016.

We all miss him very much.

We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers, support and help to get us through this very difficult loss. Your generosity and kindness to us has been incredibly helpful. With hugs, notes and sincerity, you’ve let us know you share our sorrow. We all lost a great guy that day — too soon, too fast.

As a community of businesses you came together to help us when we could not even think for ourselves. Thank you for remembering us during the holidays and special events, and for being so forgiving if we just could not attend a special ceremony or event.

I hope we can continue to give back, to pay forward all that you have done for us. God bless you all.

MARY BOEKLEN and FAMILY

Shelter Island

