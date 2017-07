Wednesday will continue the trend of muggy days on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS forecast calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, according to the NWS, with a low around 71 and west winds from 5 to 7 mph.

