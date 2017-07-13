Weekly Calendar: July 13 — July 23, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Tent Week: Kids yoga, 10:15 a.m., under the library tent. Bring your own mat if possible. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Lawn games and Italian ices, 2 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library book club, discussion on “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff. 5 p.m., library. The film will be shown at 3 p.m. on July 17. (631) 749-0042.

Open chorus rehearsal, 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Open string orchestra rehearsal, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Tent Week: Family movie, “Beauty & the Beast.” 8 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Tent Week: Doggie costume social, bring your dressed up dog 11 a.m., under the library tent. Prize for best costume and homemade peanut butter doggie treats. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Power of Food, chef and nutritionist Robert Dell’Amore demonstrates healthy and easy cooking and eating. 4:30 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Open chorus rehearsal, 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Tent Week: Tag sale, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of the Library. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the library tent. Vendors can sign up for a table, $25, a the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

“Women of the Manor” self-guided tours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $10. No reservations necessary. Offered Saturdays in July and August. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

2017 Summer Cocktail Party, hosted by the Hay Beach Property Owners Association. 3 to 6 p.m. at the home of Kathryn and Tom Speechley, 43 Gardiners Bay Drive. Reserve at (631) 749-5970.

“Backyard Archaeology: Piecing Together Local History One Fragment At A Time,” a presentation by Chris Pickerell. 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Light refreshments. $8. (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

Charity cocktail reception, hosted by the Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance, the Sag-Harbor based cancer resource center for the East End. 6 to 8 p.m., home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road, Dering Harbor. Tickets $75. (631) 725-4646.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Round robin tennis tournament, 3 to 5 p.m. Shelter Island Heights.

Annual Porch Party, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ram Island home of Margaret and David Doyle. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. $75. For details, shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

Nick’s night bugs, an outing in search of insects with amateur naturalist Nick Hamblet. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, JULY 17

A screening, of the 1987 film “84 Charing Cross Road” by David Jones. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Safe boating course, sponsored by the Shelter Island Police Department. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building, Manwaring Road. Continues July 20, same time. Bring snacks. Register at (631) 749-0600.

A screening, of the 1948 film “The Red Shoes” with an introductory talk by Barbara Horgan. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Nature’s Music, a parent/child music and nature program for toddlers to age 4. 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. $195 for four weeks. Meets Wednesdays rain or shine. Advance registration required nature.org/Mashomack or (631) 749-4219.

Taylor’s Island trip, sponsored by Shelter Island Library. 10:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot at 10:15 a.m. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Gaggle of Games, form a group and play the game of your choice. 12:30 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. $10 per person. Strawberry shortcake and beverages served. Sponsored by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. To reserve call Donna Persson at (631) 759-5503.

Preventing tick-borne diseases, a talk by experts from Southampton Hospital. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 1 p.m., library. Read and discuss essays from The Stone Reader. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, a conversation with Rita Braver, journalist and correspondent on CBS Sunday Morning. Led by library trustee Judith Hole. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Book Sale Room, open for a special sale. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mindfulness Meditation, with Gail Staal. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., library. No experience necessary. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Annual “Black & White” party, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Dancing, raw bar, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, complimentary photo of each guest by Eleanor Labrozzi, and a silent auction. Wear your favorite summer black and white. For tickets, (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Twelfth Night,” 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $18, kids 10 and under free. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Twelfth Night,” 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $18, kids 10 and under free. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Annual Silver Beach Association Meeting, 5 p.m., Center firehouse. Guest Speaker, John Cronin, Shelter Island Town Engineer. Food and refreshments served at 6:15 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 14: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 15: Village of Dering Harbor, annual organizational meeting, village hall, 9 a.m.

July 18: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 19: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

